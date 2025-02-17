Last season was another impressive one for the Baltimore Orioles, who have emerged as one of the best teams in the MLB. Thanks to youngsters like catcher Adley Rutschman, the Orioles have pulled off an incredible turnaround in recent years. However, they are still looking for big success in the postseason. Last year, Baltimore finished the season with a 91-71 record, but they came in second place in the loaded AL East. The Orioles had to play in the Wild Card round, and they got swept in a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

After a grueling 162-game season, there's nothing worse than a sweep in the first round of the playoffs. It was painful for the Orioles, but it's been a good motivator for Adley Rutschman and the rest of the squad.

“I don’t think there’s anything that pisses you off more as a competitor than losing and not winning the last game at the end of the year, because ultimately, that’s what everyone wants,” Rutschman said, according to an article from The Baltimore Banner. “I think, for me, having experienced that in college and winning the national championship, you’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I want.' That’s the feeling you’re always, constantly chasing.”

The desire to win on the biggest stage has always been a big motivator for Rutschman, but now that he has been close and lost, that drive is even stronger.

“And now you got guys in the big leagues, and this is the highest level, you’re like, ‘I want that feeling at this level,'” he continued. “There’s nothing more motivating than that, and there’s also the feeling of just absolutely hating to lose. Getting beat is terrible. It’s the worst feeling as a player. There’s plenty of fuel in just wanting to win, but there’s also the added hatred of losing.”

Nobody likes losing, and it's clear that Adley Rutschman isn't a fan of it. However, there can be some positives to take away, and the motivation is one of them

“I didn’t have to look very hard to find motivation this offseason,” Rutschman said. “You’re just pissed off for months. You’re like, ‘OK, let’s lock it in. Let’s go.'”

The past couple of years have ended in disappointment for Rutschman and the Orioles, but they are doing everything that they can to change that.

“We’ve gotta focus on the next step,” Rutschman said. “But, if you ever need motivation, you think about that for two seconds and you’re right there.”

Adley Rutschman and the Orioles will play their first Spring Training game on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. They will begin the regular season on March 27th against the Toronto Blue Jays.