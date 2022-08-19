Orioles call up power-hitting prospect Kyle Stowers amid playoff chase

The Baltimore Orioles are surprisingly in the heart of the AL Wild Card race right now, sitting just 2.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners. As they continue to make a push, the O’s are hoping they can get some help from power-hitting prospect Kyle Stowers, who was called up to the Majors on Friday from Triple-A Norfolk.

Via Luke Jones, he’ll start in right field against the Red Sox and bat fifth:

This is his Camden Yards debut for the Orioles. Stowers made his MLB debut back in June during a brief stint with the team in Toronto due to the vaccination status of a couple players. A 71st overall selection in the 2019 draft, Stowers has soared through the minor leagues. This year, he’s hitting .264 with 19 home runs.

The Orioles also designated Brett Phillips for assignment, making room for Stowers. He’s played in all three outfield positions in 2022 and offers versatility. With this call-up before the rosters expand in September, Stowers will be looking to make an impact and help Baltimore try to lock down a Wild Card spot.

The Orioles are 5-5 in their last 10 games and just lost two in a row, but this weekend three-game series with Boston will be absolutely huge. It’s clear this franchise isn’t about to rebuild, with a flurry of promising young players leading the charge. Stowers showed serious long ball power in the minors and if he can do so in the show, it’ll provide Baltimore with another loud bat in the heart of their lineup. The O’s face the White Sox and Astros after the Red Sox leave town.