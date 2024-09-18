The Baltimore Orioles have seen enough from nine-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel.

The closer was DFA'd by the O's on Wednesday after allowing six earned runs on Tuesday night in a 10-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Overall, Kimbrel compiled a disappointing 5.33 ERA in 52.1 innings of work for Baltimore in 2024. He also had 23 saves. Kimbrel joined the organization last December on a one-year deal worth $13 million. The veteran had a club option for 2025.

The Orioles called up Bryan Baker from triple-A Norfolk after parting ways with Kimbrel. He has six saves and a 5.17 ERA with the Tides this season. Dating back to mid-July, Kimbrel has been atrocious for Baltimore, who are competing for the American League East title with the New York Yankees.

Since July 14, he has surrendered 23 earned runs and 17 walks in just 18 innings. Kimbrel has also allowed 23 hits. While things didn't work out for the 36-year-old in Baltimore, it's hard to overlook his success. Kimbrel is fifth in MLB history in saves with 440. He's suited up for a plethora of teams in his big league career including the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago White Sox, among others.

Kimbrel lost his closer duties for the last month or so to Seranthony Dominguez, who was acquired by the Orioles at the trade deadline from the Philadelphia Phillies. Orioles GM Mike Elias addressed the team's lack of consistency on Tuesday, citing injuries as a major factor. Via ESPN:

“The mojo that we've had has just drifted away from us the last few months,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias told reporters on Tuesday. “There are reasons for it that are obvious, but a lot of it is we've got people here that are experiencing a downturn — whether it's themselves or the team.”

It will be interesting to see if a contender picks up Kimbrel.