The Baltimore Orioles entered the All-Star break firmly in the playoff hunt with their 56-35 record. As the Orioles look to keep their strong momentum going into the second half, Baltimore has brought in some fiery reinforcements.

The Orioles are planning to call up top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez from Triple-A, via Jake Rill of MLB.com. He will be Baltimore's starter against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

This will be Rodriguez's second trip to the majors this season as he made 10 starts for the team earlier in the year. However, the right-hander truly struggled, putting up a 7.35 ERA and a 56/21 K/BB ratio. Baltimore decided Rodriguez needed more seasoning in the minors and sent him back to Triple-A.

Since that demotion, Rodriguez has looked like the pitcher the Orioles were hoping for. In eight starts, Rodriguez pitched to a 4-0 record with a 1.96 ERA and a 56/19 K/BB ratio. Putting up such strong numbers, Baltimore is now ready to give him a second chance.

Which the team has plenty of incentive to do so. Despite his dreadful debut, Rodriguez was still the Orioles' second-best prospect before his rookie eligibility ran out, via MLB Pipeline. In 2022, he ranked as the fourth-best prospect in all of baseball.

While Baltimore is still chasing the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, they're currently in the driver's seat for a Wild Card spot. Amidst an improbable season, the Orioles want to truly shock the doubters with a playoff run. Adding Grayson Rodriguez back in the mix ensures that Baltimore is all hands on deck for the second half.