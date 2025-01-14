Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz likely died from a drug overdose, according to the Phoenix Police Department, via Danielle Allentuck and Darreonna Davis of The Baltimore Banner. Matusz died at 37 years old on January 6, but the cause of his death was not publicly known at the time. Fans mourned Matusz's death in what was a heartbreaking situation.

Matusz's mother reportedly took him to the emergency room on January 4. His mother was concerned and the former pitcher was advised to seek help from a mental help professional. Matusz's mother later found him in his home on January 6 after he had passed away.

Police said there were no signs of foul play or apparent injuries, the Baltimore Banner reports.

Brian Matusz's MLB career

Matusz was selected by the Orioles with the fourth overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft. A left-handed pitcher, Matusz featured potential. He made his big league debut during the 2009 season with the Orioles as a starting pitcher. Matusz would continue to start games before he began to transition to a bullpen role in 2012.

Matusz became a full-time reliever in 2013 and took a step forward in his big league career, recording a strong 3.53 ERA. He went on to become one of the better relievers in the sport from 2013-2015.

Brian Matusz's final MLB season was in 2016, when he pitched for both the Orioles and Chicago Cubs. However, he only appeared in one game with Chicago. Matusz ultimately pitched in a total of 280 MLB games, 279 of which were with the Orioles.

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed Matusz to a minor league contract in 2017. He would later end up signing in the Mexican League after getting released by the Diamondbacks.

Brian Matusz will be remembered for his time with the Baltimore Orioles. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.