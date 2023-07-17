Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins just gave Boston Red Sox fans a reason to hate him, as he just told Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts that Fenway Park is his least favorite stadium.

Cedric just surprised Mookie with his least favorite stadium 😅 Tune in NOW 👉 https://t.co/HJGeNjY5uJ pic.twitter.com/xwLo82p1WR — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 17, 2023

Betts, who called Fenway Park his home for six seasons, wondered why the Orioles star did not pick what would have been the top Jeopardy answer AKA the home of the Oakland Athletics. To that, Mullins said that it's because the Orioles rarely visit Oakland. As for Fenway Park, Mullins did not really give a concrete answer but mentioned that he hit a home run there in 2022. Baltimore is a regular visitor to the historic baseball stadium, with both the Red Sox and the Orioles playing in the American League East division.

The Orioles opened their 2023 schedule in Boston, winning the opener before losing the final two games of the series. They are due to return there in the second week of September, so Mullins should expect some boos from Red Sox fans.

Mullins has decent career splits at Fenway Park, where he's hit .272 with three home runs, 13 RBIs, and eight stolen bases in 32 appearances there.

Baseball has a strange way of carving out narratives, so who knows if Mullins would one day find himself playing for the Red Sox? That would be hilarious, but that doesn't seem to be likely to happen anytime soon.

Mullins is under team control of the Orioles for at least until the 2025 season, which will be his final year as an arbitration-eligible asset.