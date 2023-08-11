Kevin Brown was recently suspended by the Baltimore Orioles for making comments which the organization apparently seemed to think were detrimental to the team. The suspension, which didn't appear to be deserved, drew backlash from all over the MLB world. Orioles fans were especially frustrated by the decision. Brown, who was fortunately reinstated by the Orioles, released a statement on Twitter via a thread on Friday.

Brown began by stating that the primary storyline surrounding the Orioles should revolve around the team's 2023 success.

“O’s fans – I’m a storyteller. And never want to be a part of the story. The most compelling story in baseball right now is the story of the league-leading Baltimore Orioles – the best, most exciting young team in the American League,” Brown wrote.

Kevin Brown then addressed the situation at hand.

“Unfortunately, recent media reports have mischaracterized my relationship with my adopted hometown Orioles. The fact is that I have a wonderful relationship with the organization, and our ownership and front office has fully supported me since 2019 when I first came aboard.

“I ask that everyone disregard the distracting noise of the past few days. I have worked closely with O’s SVP Greg Bader for the past four years, and John Angelos and I have a solid dialogue based on mutual respect. We are all good here in Birdland!”

Kevin Brown's update is encouraging. He didn't call out the Orioles organization and instead seems excited for the future. Baltimore fans will get their broadcaster back on Friday after it was previously announced that he'd be reinstated, as aforementioned.

Brown finished his thread with another hopeful message.

“I am proud to be an Oriole and call Baltimore home, and there is no place in baseball I’d rather be now and for the long haul. Go O’s!”