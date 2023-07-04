The Baltimore Orioles still couldn't shake off their struggles, as they lost to the New York Yankees Tuesday night in the Bronx, 8-4. However, Baltimore pitcher Kyle Gibson, who picked up a loss after that contest, isn't one to sulk in a corner amid the losses. He knows that any team in the big leagues can get into brutal stretches like the one they're one and that the Orioles are still in a “good spot.”

When you start off well, like we did, I think you give yourself a little bit of wiggle room to have stretches like this,” Gibson said, via Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun. “We understand that we put ourselves in a really good spot, that we can weather storms like this.”

Gibson pitched for six innings against the Yankees, allowing four earned runs — two in the first inning — on three hits with four strikeouts across 104 pitches. With their loss to New York, the Orioles have now suffered a defeat in six of their last seven games and remained winless in this series against the Yankees. They lost the opener on Monday, 6-3. Moreover, the 49-35 Orioles are now just two games ahead of the Yankees at the No. 2 spot in the American League East division. As for Gibson, he's now 8-6 with a 4.73 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through his first 18 starts in the 2023 MLB regular season.

As Gibson mentioned, the Orioles had a solid start to the season, as they won 20 of their first 30 games and 30 of their first 46. Their offense and pitching have been erratic of late, but there are still a few games left on their schedule in the first half to pick up wins and build considerable momentum heading into the All-Star break.