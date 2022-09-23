Trey Mancini receives standing ovation in first return to Camden Yards as member of Astros

There are few things in life that would make someone tear up more than the appreciation of thousands of people who acknowledge just how much you’ve been through in life. It’s not the easiest to battle any kind of sickness, but for Houston Astros slugger Trey Mancini, formerly of the Baltimore Orioles, it wasn’t just any ailment. Mancini battled cancer for all of 2020, and he faced yet another cancer scare in June 2021, and the Orioles fans at Camden Yards could do nothing but applaud the 30-year old in his return after being dealt at the trade deadline.

In a heartwarming moment, Trey Mancini received a standing ovation full of cheering during his first plate appearance back where he started his career. Per Luke Jones, Orioles reporter for WNST Baltimore:

Trey Mancini stepping to the plate as a visitor at Camden Yards… #Orioles pic.twitter.com/nG19IjBPje — Luke Jones (@BaltimoreLuke) September 22, 2022

Trey Mancini missed all of the 2020 season while recovering from Stage 3 colon cancer, and he made his return to the diamond in a Spring Training game the following February after successfully beating cancer. However, for two weeks in June 2021, Mancini worried that his illness had returned, but thankfully tests came back and showed that he was cancer-free. Some things are bigger than baseball, and it’s awesome to see Mancini healthy, much less being physically capable of competing at the highest level of the sport.

With Trey Mancini nearing free agency, having a mutual option for $10 million next season, the Orioles, who surprisingly found themselves in the thick of the playoff hunt, chose to deal the veteran to the Astros, receiving pitchers Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott in return.

Despite the Orioles fans’ kind appreciation towards Mancini, he went 0-3 with two strikeouts in a 2-0 loss, continuing the worrying trend of his hitting, which has declined since arriving in Houston. Perhaps he just hasn’t found the rhythm yet with the Astros, batting only .193 with an OBP of .281, after an okay performance with the Orioles this season, having slashed .268/347/.404 with 10 home runs and 41 runs batted in Baltimore.

Nevertheless, it is expected that Trey Mancini will have a role to play in the AL West champion’s quest to win a World Series, as he still has considerable power to offer out of the first baseman/designated hitter spot. It would be an awesome feat for Mancini to achieve, especially after he was forced to confront his mortality just two years ago.