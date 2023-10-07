The Baltimore Orioles begin their MLB Playoffs journey on Saturday as they face the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the ALDS. As expected, the roster for the series was released this morning but there was one name missing that may surprise some fans: John Means.

The left-hander only returned recently from Tommy John surgery, ultimately making four starts for the O's. He posted a 1-2 record and a 2.66 ERA. That being said, Means is reportedly dealing with elbow soreness, which has prevented him from earning a spot on the 26-man roster.

Hyde explained the decision and offered a positive update on Means' potential inclusion in the ALCS if the Orioles get there. Via MLB.com:

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

“We fully expect him to be ready for the next series. Felt like he needed a few days off,” Hyde said. “Not concerning. I know he's disappointed. … Pretty normal after a Tommy John process, and he's thrown the ball extremely well. And we don't want to take any chances, honestly, with it.”

Means had surgery in April of last year and really showed well in the month of September after recovering for more than a year from the procedure. He was expected to give the Baltimore staff a major boost.

With the 2019 All-Star out of the mix for the Division Series, Kyle Gibson and Dean Kremer are the expected starters for Games 3 and 4. Kyle Bradish gets the ball in the series opener while hard-throwing youngster Grayson Rodriguez will take the hill in Game 2 on Sunday. The Orioles don't have a lefty in their playoff rotation for the time being.