The Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies square off in a rubber match Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Both games of these series have been one run games. The Orioles came out on top in game one of the series 3-2. Jordan Westburg and Ryan Mountcastle each hit a solo home run in the game. Colton Cowser hit a double in the ninth inning to take the lead, as well. Dean Kremer was solid on the mound in the game. He went seven innings, allowed just one run on three hits and struck out three. The Phillies had seven hits on the night, and Bryce Harper had two of them. Christopher Sanchez threw seven innings, allowed two runs on four hits, and struck out eight in his outing.

The Phillies won the second game 4-3 after walking it off in the ninth. Bryce Harper was 2-4 with a home run, and two runs scored in the game. Alec Bohm had the game winning hit in the game as he singled home Bryson Stott in the ninth inning. Taijuan Walker went 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on six hits. For Baltimore, Ryan Mountcastle and Adam Frazier had two hits in the game. Ryan O'Hearn hit a home run in the game. Kyle Gibson finished with six innings pitched, two runs allowed on four hits and five strikeouts.

Kyle Bradish will start for the Orioles while Ranger Suarez takes the mound for the Phillies.

Here are the Orioles-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Phillies Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+146)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Phillies

TV: MASN, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:05 PM ET/3:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Bradish has been pitching extremely well in July. He has made four starts and has gone at least six innings in each start. In 25 1/3 total innings, Bradish has allowed just three runs on 19 hits, and struck out 25 batters. In his last seven starts, Bradish has allowed two runs or less. If Bradish can keep up this hot streak, the Orioles will be able to cover the spread. They have been pitching well this series, so Bradish just has to stick to the gameplan that has been employed by the other two starters.

The Orioles have a pretty good matchup against Suarez in this game. Suarez has been struggling in his past four starts, and they have been against teams worse than Baltimore. Suarez struggled against the Nationals, Marlins, Padres, and Guardians. The Orioles are better offensively against all those teams, so they should be able to hit Suarez in this game.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies will need to hit in this game. The Phillies can hit a little bit, though. Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, JT Realmuto, and Alec Bohm are all hitters the Phillies need to get hot in this game. If they can find a few gaps, or maybe leave the park, Philadelphia will cover the spread. This is crucial because of Saurez's struggles lately.

Final Orioles-Phillies Prediction & Pick

With Bradish pitching very well in July and Suarez struggling, the Orioles should be able to win this game and win the series. Both games have been very close, but three one-run games in a row is unlikely. I will take the Orioles to win this game and cover the spread. The one play I love in this game is the under.

Final Orioles-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+146), Under 9.5 (-120)