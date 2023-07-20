The Baltimore Orioles have officially taken over first place in the AL East as they visit the second the place Tampa Bay Rays for the beginning of a four game set Thursday. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Rays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Orioles are currently leading the season series with Rays 3-2. Baltimore is hitting .213 against the Rays this season, so the offense has been lacking. Austin Hays leads the team with eight hits in the five games. Six different players have homered for the Orioles against the Rays, though. On the mound, the Orioles have a 3.48 ERA and 1.43 WHIP against Tampa Bay. They have struck out 44 in 44 innings, but they have also walked 23.

The Rays are batting .245 in five games against the Orioles this season. Luke Raley has seven hits, including a home run to lead the Rays. Five other players for Tampa Bay have homered in the season series. In five games, the Rays have 40 hits, but they have only scored 19 runs. Tampa Bay has a 3.35 ERA in the five games to go along with a 1.13 WHIP. Two of their five startes have had a quality start.

Kyle Gibson will get the start for Baltimore while Tyler Glasnow takes the mound for Tampa Bay.

Here are the Orioles-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Rays Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-128)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+106)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Rays

TV: MASN, Bally Sports Sun

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Gibson already has a start against the Rays and he pitched really well. In the game, Gibson went six innings, allowed just two runs on six hits, and struck out four. The Orioles lost the game 2-0, but Gibson did everything he could to keep the team in the game. He has not been at his best lately, but if he can have that same type of game, the Orioles will cover this spread.

Baltimore has already faced Glasnow this season. They were able to get to him a little bit, as well. The Orioles scored six runs on six hits off Glasnow, and homered twice. Glasnow did not make it out of the fifth inning in that game. If the Orioles can get to Glasnow again, they should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Glasnow struggled against the Orioles in his last start against them. However, Glasnow has been solid since that start. In the four starts since, Glasnow has thrown 23 1/3 innings, allowed six earned runs on 19 hits, and stuck out 38 while walking only five. Tampa Bay needs Glasnow to have those same type of outings in this game. If Glasnow can keep pitching like that, the Rays will have no problem covering the spread.

Final Orioles-Rays Prediction & Pick

This whole series is going to be tough and competitive. These are two of the best teams in baseball, and will both be in the playoffs. One thing to keep in mind for this game is how much the Rays have struggled lately. With that said, I think Glasnow will be the one to end the losing streak for Tampa Bay. He has been pitching really well, and I will take him to help the rays cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+106), Under 8 (-110)