ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Orioles hit the road to take on the Boston Red Sox in an AL East matchup. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Orioles-Red Sox Projected Starters

Albert Suarez vs. Kutter Crawford

Albert Suarez (7-5) with a 3.49 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 113.1 innings pitched, 87K/37BB, .257 oBA

Last Start: vs. Chicago White Sox: Loss, 4.1 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 15 games, 10 starts, 3.75 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 57.2 innings pitched, 46K/22BB, .263 oBA

Kutter Crawford (8-13) with a 4.08 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 161 innings pitched, 149K/44BB, .215 oBA

Last Start: at New York Mets: Loss, 6 innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 15 starts, 4.06 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 82 innings pitched, 75K/21BB, .222 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Red Sox Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +110

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Albert Suarez is having a pretty good season, and he was able to dominate against the Red Sox in his first start against them. In that game on August 18, Suarez went six scoreless innings, did not walk a batter, allowed seven hits, and struck out six batters. The Orioles won that game because of his performance. Suarez does not need to have a scoreless outing in this game, but a quality start would go a long way for the Orioles.

Baltimore has not played their best baseball lately, but they are still a good team that could turn it around at any second. The Orioles are 10th in the MLB in batting average, and they lead the league in slugging. The Orioles are second in home runs, fourth in triples, and 12th in doubles. If the Orioles get hot, they have one of the most dangerous lineups in the MLB. If they can turn it around in this game, they will win the game.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kutter Crawford has pitched well lately. The Red Sox have not won his starts, but that is no fault of Crawford. In his last four starts, Crawford has a 3.52 ERA, 23 innings pitched, and he has allowed just 12 hits in those innings. Along with that, Crawford has a 0.83 WHIP. He has not been allowing a lot of base runners lately, so the Red Sox have to score a few runs. If Crawford keeps pitching well, the Red Sox will win this game.

Crawford is pitching well lately, but he has two very good starts against the Orioles. One of his starts was bad, but hit overall numbers are still good. In fact, Crawford has allowed the Orioles to hit just .143 off him in 16.1 innings pitched. Crawford needs to take advantage of a struggling Orioles team if the Red Sox want to win this game.

Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

These two teams make for some very good baseball. The Orioles are the better team, but the Kutter Crawford has been the better pitcher lately. However, the Red Sox have not been able to give Crawford any support. With the Red Sox bats struggling to help out Crawford, it only makes sense to bet on the Orioles. I will take the Orioles to win this game straight up.

Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (+110)