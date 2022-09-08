The Baltimore Orioles are embracing the chaos this season. A year removed from their “tankathon” season, the Os have returned with a vengeance in 2022. Behind the heroics of Adley Rutschman and a quietly improved roster from head-to-toe, Baltimore is looking to fight for one of the Wild Card spots in the American League.

Because of that, the Orioles have flipped from being perennial sellers to first-time buyers. Despite dealing long-time star Trey Mancini during the trade deadline, the team has found ways to succeed in a cutthroat AL East. Now is the time for the front office to capitalize on their success. According to Ken Rosenthal, they already know what exactly they need.

On his most recent article on The Athletic, Rosenthal relayed what the Orioles are looking for in the 2023 offseason. The list includes a top-tier starting pitcher, a quality backup for the budding Adley Rutschman, and an infielder, preferably a second baseman to take over if the white-hot Gunnar Henderson moves to third base full-time.

The Orioles have a lot of things going for them this season, most of them good. Their hitting has been excellent this season, thanks to stellar performances up and down the order. Their bullpen has been quietly solid as well for the most part. They aren’t dangerous threats to the AL hierarchy yet, but they have the makings of one.

Regardless of whether the Orioles make it to the playoffs or not, this season could be qualified as a major success for the team. Their work isn’t over yet, though, the hard part starts now. Here’s to hoping Baltimore makes all the right moves and morphs from fledgling playoff team to powerhouse in a stacked division.