The Baltimore Orioles will look to continue their magical seasons as they head out west to the “City of Stars' to take on the Los Angeles Angels. Let's check out our MLB odds series where our Orioles-Angels prediction and pick will be made.

It is easy to forget that the Orioles were about as average as they come with an 83-79 record a year ago, but how quickly things can change in the span of a calendar year. Now, Baltimore boasts one of the best records in all of baseball at 86-51 and truly have equipped themselves with World Series championship aspirations. In line for the start will be RHP Dean Kremer who is 12-5 with a 4.20 ERA this season.

On the other side of things, the failure and ineptitude of the Los Angeles Angels is once again at full display. Unfortunately, injuries to their two top stars in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani has reared its ugly head yet again, but their time in Anaheim also could be coming to an end. While it is hard to say what the future holds for the Angels as an organization, LA will be playing for pride the rest of the way regardless as they sit 12.g games back of a Wild Card spot.

Here are the Orioles-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Angels Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Angels

TV: Fox Sports West/MASN

Stream: MLB.TV

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Winners in five of their last seven games, is there truly anything that this Orioles squad cannot do? Packed with young talent that makes the future of this franchise brighter than the fireworks on the Fourth of July, it is reasonable why there is so much excitement surrounding this organization.

The biggest thing to be on the lookout for in terms of Baltimore finding a way to cover the spread will be an opportunistic lineup that can after pitchers with one swing of the bat. In the O's 6-3 victory in game one of the series on Monday versus the Angels, it proved to be the young phenom of Gunnar Henderson who provided most of the fireworks in Monday's victorious triumph. Not to mention, but Baltimore tends to rake against left-pitching as Angels southpaw Reid Detmers has also been extremely inconsistent this summer.

All in all, Kremer owns a 2-0 overall record career-wise against the Angels to go along with a 2.53 ERA in a pair of starts against the ‘Halos. Surprisingly enough, Kremer has been a welcomed addition to this pitching staff over the past several months and could certainly shut down the Angels with ease with a high-quality start this evening.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Man, oh, man. We are beginning to run out of words to describe how porous and disappointing the Angels have been this season. Although the baseball world has gotten used to how dismaying LA has been out on the diamond over the past decade or so, it is still baffling that the ‘Halos have not been to the postseason with two of the best players in the baseball universe with Trout and Ohtani donning the red and white uniforms.

To make matters worse, it appears that the international phenom himself in Shohei Ohtani will be missing out on the Tuesday action due to some right oblique tightness which occurred during batting practice on Monday. Since Ohtani will most likely not suit up for play, be on the lookout for names like Hunter Renfroe and Brandon Drury to step up in the midst of their superstar's absence.

At the surface level, it may not appear like the Angels have much of a chance in this one, but there is a path to cover the spread simply based on the left arm of Reid Detmers. Like previously mentioned, Detmers has been inconsistent to say the least, but he does happen to enjoy a 1.64 ERA in a pair of starts versus the Orioles in his career. Clearly, the offense has sputtered as of late, so it may be up to Detmers to single-handily shut down Baltimore and be the sole reason why Los Angeles finds a way to cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Angels Prediction & Pick

Don't think too hard about this one. Indeed, Baltimore will have its way for the second time in just as many days to further prove to the rest of the baseball world just how good they can be.

Final Orioles-Angels Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (-110)