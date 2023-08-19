The Baltimore Orioles take on the Oakland Athletics. Our MLB odds series has our Orioles Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles Athletics.

The Baltimore Orioles are 5-5 in their last 10 games. It's easy to think this team is losing steam and is a paper tiger which will be exposed late in the season and in the playoffs. However, the quality of competition for Baltimore has been strong. The Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, and the talented but underachieving San Diego Padres have all been recent opponents for the O's, who have the best record in the American League and are certain to be in the playoffs. The question is whether Baltimore will win the American League East championship and get a bye for the wild card series, or if the O's will lose to the Tampa Bay Rays and get relegated to the wild card round.

Now that the O's are in Oakland, however, they are finally playing an opponent several notches below the Stros, M's, and Padres. They have a chance to build their lead in the division with September not that far away. It would certainly make a difference if the O's can be five games up on the Rays heading into the final week of August instead of two or three games. Sweeping the A's this weekend could bring about that result.

Here are the Orioles-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Athletics Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-111)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-108)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Athletics

TV: MASN (Orioles) / NBC Sports California (Athletics) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles' games versus the Astros, Mariners, and Padres felt like dress rehearsals for the postseason, even though the Mariners and especially the Padres might not be in the playoffs in 2023. The Orioles went up against opponents loaded with talent, and also with 2022 postseason experience. The Orioles didn't make the playoffs last season and are learning how to handle the grind of elite competition over 162 games. The Orioles could have been viewed as a team which was beginning to feel the strain of the season. The Rays are only two games behind them (entering play on Saturday) in the American League East. Doubt could have crept into this team. How would the Orioles respond when they came to Oakland for this weekend?

They thumped the A's 9-4 on Friday, scoring a total of five runs in the first two innings and blasting the A's out of the box. Winning that game was a statement that the Orioles have regrouped. They have hit the reset button and are ready to get on a winning streak. The A's are one of the worst teams in baseball. Their blowout loss to Baltimore on Friday night showed how much of a gap there is between these teams.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The A's played a bad game on Friday, but that means they will come out on Saturday ready to play a much better game and offer far better pitching than what they showed on Friday. The A's have hungry, young players who — while learning on the job and not at a point where they are ready to win at a considerable rate — have displayed great effort all season long. This team is deficient, but it isn't lazy, and that will win a ballgame for Oakland here and there. This could be the moment after the Friday wipeout against Baltimore. The A's are in a good bounce-back spot here.

Final Orioles-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Orioles made their statement on Friday: They won't fool around with Oakland this weekend. Take Baltimore.

Final Orioles-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5