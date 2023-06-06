Who's ready for some Tuesday inter-league action? The Baltimore Orioles will head up north to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in what should be an entertaining battle! Join us for our MLB odds series where our Orioles-Brewers prediction and pick will be revealed.

After taking two of three against the San Francisco Giants, the Orioles head into Tuesday evening's matchup with a tremendous 37-22 record as they sit only 4.5 games back of a Tampa Bay Rays squad that is on fire. Getting the start on the mound in this one for Baltimore will be Kyle Gibson who possesses a 7-3 record to go along with a solid 3.89 ERA.

As for the Brewers, Milwaukee currently is four games above .500 with a 32-28 record which is good enough for second place in a very hectic NL Central. At the moment, the Brewers are a half-game behind the Pittsburgh Pirates for the top spot on the throne. Overall, the Brew Crew have won four of their past six games and will send out starting hurler in Freddy Peralta who is an even 5-5 to go along with a 4.62 ERA.

Here are the Orioles-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Brewers Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-182)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Brewers

TV: MASN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:41 ET/4:41 PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

In what has been one of the more surprising and resurgent squads within the first few months of the MLB regular season, the Baltimore Orioles are no question looking like a playoff team more and more by the day. Even more impressively, the Orioles are an AL-best 20-10 and have won eight of their last ten road series.

The biggest strength that the Orioles boast out on the baseball diamond and that will help them mightily in terms of covering the spread is their offensive lineup that has scored their seventh-most runs in all of the majors. Above all else, Baltimore possesses weapons such as left-fielder Austin Hayes, first-baseman Ryan Mountcastle, and young backstop in Adley Rutschman. With a healthy dosage of some savvy veterans and exciting young talent, be on the lookout for Baltimore to get the scoring going in the early frames of the ballgame.

Most importantly, no other player has been as red-hot as former Yankee in newly signed Aaron Hicks who has provided a huge boost to Baltimore at the plate with a .455 batting average in his four games as an Oriole. Clearly, it is important to ride the hot hand, so look out for Hicks to be a main fixture in the Baltimore lineup later this evening.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

On the other side of things, the Milwaukee Brewers' offense will be the main culprit in whether or not they are able to cover the spread in front of their home fans. Believe it or not, whenever the Brewers score more than four runs in a ball game, they are an unthinkable 28-4. However, when the Brew Crew fail to generate at least four runs and instead score three runs or fewer, they are an abysmal 4-24 on the year. Without a doubt, this offense cannot afford to fall flat on their faces if they want to take care of business on this Tuesday.

Not to mention, Milwaukee must receive a stellar outing from Freddy Peralta to give their offense a chance to make it a close game. On paper, the Orioles are an extremely tough offense to stop, but Peralta is the type of twirler that has the ability to keep opposing offenses off-balanced and on their toes. Although he has happened to lose three of his past four starts, don't bet shocked if Peralta brings his A game in a big way.

Last and certainly not least, the Milwaukee offense should receive a huge boost on Tuesday in activating infielder Luis Urias who has been sidelined since Opening Day with a nagging left hamstring ailment. Over the past two seasons, Urias has hit a total of 39 home runs and 122 RBIs in 269 games played.

Final Orioles-Brewers Prediction & Pick

As it stands, the Orioles are like a well-oiled machine that cannot be stopped currently. With as difficult of a road team to beat as anyone in the league, bet on the Orioles to cover the spread and take game one in the state of Wisconsin.

Final Orioles-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-182)