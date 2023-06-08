The Baltimore Orioles finish their three-game interleague series with the Milwaukee Brewers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Brewers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Brewers have won the first two games of the series. They have now won seven of their last ten games and at 34-28 sit in first place in the NL Central. Rookie Joey Wiemer hit two home runs and drove in five runs in the 10-2 victory yesterday. The Orioles have lost six of their last ten games, and now are sitting 6.5 games back of the Rays for first in the AL East. The New York Yankees are hot on their tail as well, just 1.5 games back of the Orioles. The offense has sputtered some without Cedric Mullins leading the way, but there is hope he will be back soon.

Here are the Orioles-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Brewers Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+146)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Brewers

TV: MASN/BSWI

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

To cover for the loss of Cedric Mullins, the Orioles acquired Aaron Hicks. He has performed fairly well as a member of the Orioles. He is batting .368 as a member of the Orioles while driving in three runs and scoring five. This is an improvement from his time with the Yankees where he was hitting just .188. If Hicks can keep this up, he will be a nice additional player when Mullins returns. Without Mullins, Austin Hayes will also need to pick up his production. He is hitting .303 on the year, which is good for 15th in the majors. He has struggled as of late though. In his last seven games, Hayes is hitting just .185 with two RBIs.

The hottest bat on the team has been Ryan O'Hearn. O'Hearn is hitting .308 since the calendar flipped to June. Still, he has driven in just four runs, with one of those being off solo home runs. Adley Rutschman is also struggling. He is hitting just .200 on the month and does not have a run driven in yet. He needs to turn that around if the Orioles are going to get back to winning games.

The Orioles will be starting Kyle Bradish today. He is 2-2 on the season with a 4.13 ERA. His last start was one of his worst in a while. He went just four innings and gave up seven hits with three runs. In May he was solid though. Bradish went 1-0 on the month with a 2.76 ERA in five starts. In three of the five starts, he went six or more innings with one or fewer earned runs given up. Bradish will hope to repeat one of those performances today.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewer offense has not been anything special this year. He is 25th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 25th in slugging, 24th in batting average, and 23rd in on-base percentage. As of late, there has been more production. Joey Wiemer has been a big part of that production. His month has been stellar so far. He is batting .478 in the seven games of June while hitting three home runs and driving in nine. Considering he drove in just seven runs in all of May, this has been a huge hot streak for him.

The team leader in runs batted in this year is Brian Anderson. Anderson has 32 RBIs and eight home runs on the season. His production has cooled off as of late. On the month he is hitting just .208 with two RBIs and ten strikeouts. Strike outs have been a theme for some of the bigger bats for the Brewers as of late. Rowdy Tellez is also struggling in that regard. He is hitting just .172 in June with one RBI and one extra-base hit, while striking out ten times.

Colin Rea will be on the mound for the Brewers today. He is 3-3 on the year with a 4.94 ERA. Since a dominating performance in which he went 5.1 innings, and gave up no runs against the Astros on May 23rd, Rea has been pedestrian. In each of his last two starts, he has gone six or fewer innings, given up three or more runs, and given up a home run. Home runs have been an issue for him during the year. He has given up the long ball in seven of his ten starts this year,

Final Orioles-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The first game of this series was close, but the second was a blowout. The Orioles are just not hitting well, but they are sending a solid pitcher to the mound today. Bradish has been great in his last five starts, while Rea has been struggling. That is going to be the differnce today as the Orioles get back in the win column.

Final Orioles-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+146)