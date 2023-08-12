The Baltimore Orioles take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Orioles Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners aren't slowing down. They faced the Baltimore Orioles, the team with the best record in the American League, on Friday night. The Mariners had won 12 of 14, but they had beaten the struggling Los Angeles Angels, the disappointing San Diego Padres, and the scuffling Boston Red Sox as part of their surge in the standings. The Orioles are a far better than than those other three ballclubs. This was supposed to be the elite challenge which would test the Mariners and their newfound momentum.

They weren't tested at all in the opener of this three-game weekend series.

The Mariners scored five runs in the fourth to blow open a close game and rout the Orioles, 9-2, to improve to 63-52. They are now only half a game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the third wild card playoff spot in the American League. Seattle has won eight straight and is recapturing the midseason magic of last year's team, which won 14 games in a row after struggling for the first few months. Last year's team started winning in mid-June. This team started winning in late July. Nevertheless, the Mariners' pattern of early-season struggles followed by a big winning binge later in the season has remained intact.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles did look drained in the first game of this series after their exhausting and emotional three-game series versus the Houston Astros. The toll of that series combined with a cross-country flight left Baltimore out of steam and out of ideas on Friday against the red-hot Mariners. After getting settled into their Pacific time zone location on this long Western road trip, the Orioles should come out sharp in this game. Friday was a clunker. Even the best teams have them. The next day, good teams shake those off and refocus. The Orioles are a very good team. Expect them to play a good game.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners are the hottest team in the American League. If the Los Angeles Dodgers had not won 10 of 11, Seattle would be the hottest team in baseball. Julio Rodriguez has started playing at an MVP level. When he plays great, this team plays great. Everyone else in the lineup relaxes. Teammates feed off his confidence.

The Mariners continue to get great pitching throughout their loaded rotation. That has never been the problem for this team. One should regularly expected good pitching from the M's. Their starter in this game, George Kirby, has had a very good season. As long as the offense scores five runs, this team is very, very hard to beat.

The O's might be hitting a wall in mid-August, but the Mariners are bound to lose at some point. Stay away from this game and consider a live-betting play as an option.

Final Orioles-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5