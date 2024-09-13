ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Baltimore Orioles will begin a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Comerica Park. We're in Motown and sharing our MLB odds series while making an Orioles-Tigers prediction and pick while evaluating the matchup.

Orioles-Tigers Projected Starters

Zach Eflin vs. Tigers Opener

Zach Eflin (10-8) with a 3.65 ERA …

Last Start: Eflin labored in his last outing, going 5 2/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on eight hits and striking out four in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

2024 Road Splits: Eflin been worse on the road, going 5-5 with a 4.38 ERA over 15 starts away from Oriole Park.

TIGERS NOTE: The Tigers will likely use an opener on Friday, with another reliever going the distance with multiple bulk innings.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Tigers Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -146

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: +14

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles come into this one with plenty on the line. Unfortunately, they have seen themselves slip into second place and are looking more like a wildcard team as the playoffs inch closer. For the O's to make that final push and reclaim the division title, they will need their offense to come through. Significantly, this means that everyone must play a role, including their young upstarts.

Gunnar Henderson passed Cal Ripken Jr. as the franchise leader in home runs by a shortstop. Significantly, he has been excellent this season and continues to be a dominant threat at the plate. But Henderson has struggled in his career against the Tigers. Unfortunately, he is hitting just .241 with seven hits, one home run, three RBIs, and three runs over games in his career against the Tigers. Everything starts with Henderson, and he must start this offense.

Adley Rutschman has been modest against the Tigers. So far, he is hitting .250 (9 for 36) with four RBIs and three runs over 10 games while still searching for his first career home run against Detroit. Anthony Santander is a power threat and continues to slug the baseball. Amazingly, he comes into this one hitting .242 with 41 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 85 runs. Ryan O'Hearn hopes to improve. He is hitting .257 with 13 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 56 runs and is in a 2 for 26 slump.

Eflin will look to find the strike zone in this one. Ultimately, he has been slightly inconsistent in that regard. When Eflin leaves the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is only 20th in team ERA. While Craig Kimbrel is the closer, he has been heavily inconsistent, going 7-5 with a 4.35 ERA and 23 saves in 29 chances. The O's need better results from him if they wish to win this game and do well in the postseason.

The Orioles will cover the spread if they can batter the baseball and get some runners on base. Then, they need a great outing from Eflin.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Two months ago, the Tigers were dead in the water, and their season looked dire. However, things have changed for the better, and they suddenly find themselves smack dab in the middle of this wildcard race. Detroit entered Thursday with a 14-6 record over their past 20 games. What once was a hopeless situation has now turned into some hope. With 15 games left in the season, the Tigers have a very small margin for error as they trailed the Minnesota Twins by three games for the final wildcard spot.

Spencer Torkelson looks to lead this offense. However, he has struggled against the O's, hitting just .184 with seven hits, two RBIs, and four runs over 12 games against them. Matt Vierling and Kerry Carpenter also must step up, as both are heavy contributors to this offense. Additionally, the rest of the lineup must be more patient with pitches and find a way to advance the base runners.

There will likely be an opener unless the Tigers call someone up. Thus, it will be a tough challenge for whomever pitches. If it is a bullpen game, then the sixth-best bullpen in baseball must show up and make their pitches.

The Tigers will cover the spread if their bats can make some noise and take an early lead. Then, they need their pitchers to avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate.

Final Orioles-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are 80-67 against the run line, while the Tigers are 79-67. Furthermore, the O's are 43-29 against the run line on the road, while the Tigers are 32-39 against the run line at home. It's incredibly difficult to trust the Tigers, even while they have been one of the hottest teams in baseball. Expect the Orioles to come out strong and put this game away early against the Tigers while covering the spread.

Final Orioles-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-115)