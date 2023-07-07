The Baltimore Orioles take on the Minnesota Twins. Our MLB odds series has our Orioles Twins prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles Twins.

The Baltimore Orioles were reeling. They had lost six of seven games heading into Wednesday night in the Bronx against the New York Yankees. The Orioles lost two of three at home against the Cincinnati Reds. They lost two of three at home against the Minnesota Twins. At one point in their series against the Twins this past weekend, they scored one run in 25 innings. They scored one run last Friday in an 8-1 loss. They lost 1-0 on Saturday. They trailed 1-0 after seven innings on Sunday. They scrambled for two runs in the bottom of the eighth to avoid a sweep, but their offense was still noticeably awful.

Then they went to New York and lost two straight games against the Yankees. The Orioles had led the Yankees by a large margin (at least five to seven games) in the American League wild card race for a good portion of the first half of the MLB season, but after the Yankees' two wins and the Orioles' 6-of-7 downward spiral, that margin had been sliced to just two games, with Baltimore at 49-35 and the Pinstripes at 48-38.

The Orioles had to respond. They fought back with a win on Wednesday after trailing 2-0 in the sixth inning. Then they let loose on Thursday with a 14-1 blowout which enabled them to split that series at 2-2. They have built back a four-game lead over the Yankees in the standings. Now they have unfinished business against the Twins' pitching staff, which held the O's to three runs in 26 innings last weekend. Can Baltimore's hitters make adjustments?

Here are the Orioles-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Twins Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-156)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Twins

TV: Apple TV+

Stream: Apple TV

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles are not only a good team, but a tough team. They battle. When they get punched in the mouth, they respond, as we saw in the third and fourth games of the series against the Yankees this past week. This is a young team, but it went through the rigors of a playoff chase last year. Knowing how to pace themselves and knowing how to handle the grind of a 162-game season, the Orioles definitely look a lot more mature this year. They have a strong back end of the bullpen. Their starting pitching is good. It's all about the offense and whether it can hold up under pressure. Given that Baltimore was scuffling on offense earlier in the week but then busted loose for 14 runs on Thursday, the O's should be able to handle Minnesota pitching a little better than they did a week ago.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins have Bailey Ober on the mound. He baffled the Orioles last weekend, throwing seven shutout innings and getting Baltimore hitters way off balance. Ober did not face any real threats. He totally smothered the O's, who might be more confident but still need to show they can make adjustments to Ober's location, pitch sequencing, and release point. Ober is a very tall pitcher who can hide his release point, making it hard for hitters to read the spin and rotation on the ball. This is a tough matchup for the Orioles.

Final Orioles-Twins Prediction & Pick

Baltimore is not going to get dominated by Bailey Ober twice in a week. Take the Orioles.

Final Orioles-Twins Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5