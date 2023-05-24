The Baltimore Orioles (31-17) take on the New York Yankees (30-20) in the second game of a three game set Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Yankees prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Yankees won game one of this series in walk-off fashion. Down one in the ninth inning, Aaron Judge launched a home run to tie the game and send it to extra innings. Michael King pitched a scorless ninth and 10th inning to hold off the Orioles as Anthony Volpe hit the walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th. Anthony Rizzo finished the game with three hits and Harrison Bader hit the other home run for the Yankees. Adam Frasier and Gunnar Henderson finshed the game with two hits each. Henderson added a home run along with Cedric Mullins. New York won the game 6-5.

The starting pitchers for this game are Tyler Wells and Nestor Cortes.

Here are the Orioles-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Yankees Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-170)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Yankees

TV: MASN, YES Network

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Tyler Wells is having a fantastic season. In 52 innings pitched, Wells has allowed only 31 hits and walked 10. He owns the lowest WHIP in the MLB at the moment, so he does a great job keep runners off base. He has gone at least five innings in all of his starts this season, as well. Wells does already have a start against the Yankees. In that start, Wells went six innings and struck out six. He did allow six hits and four runs, but he did pitch well enough to keep the Orioles in the ball game. If Wells can keep the Yankees off base in this game and hold them down, the Orioles will win this game.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Cortes has been struggling a little bit this season. However, the Yankees have won all three of his starts in May. He is coming off a solid outing against the Toronto Blue Jays in which he threw six innings, allowed two runs on five hits and struck out six. Cortes has the ability to pitch well and if he does in this game, the Yankees will cover the spread.

As mentioned, Wells is having a good season. However, he does have a flaw. Wells has allowed 10 home runs this season and the Yankees have hit two of them. At Yankee Stadium, batters do not have to hit the ball very far. New York scores almost 50 percent of their runs via the long ball, so they are no stranger to it. If the Yankees can hit a few out of the park and find some barrels, they will win this game.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick

This game should be close, but expect the Orioles to keep playing well and cover the spread. They were one pitch away from winning the game on Tuesday until Judge went yard, but Baltimore will bounce back. The Orioles should keep this game within a run, or even win.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-170), Over 8.5 (+100)