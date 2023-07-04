Orlando City and Toronto FC lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Orlando City-Toronto FC prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Orlando City (8-7-5) is in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and has been inconsistent in this Major League Soccer campaign. After drawing games with Philadelphia and Seattle, the Lions got back in the winning department with a 3-1 win over Chicago Fire. The purple shirts are hoping to extend their six-game unbeaten run at home.

Toronto FC (3-10-8) is in 14th place in the East and has struggled to keep up in USA's top flight. The Canadian outfit played out a 0-1 loss at home against Real Salt Lake. The Reds have a six-game winless run, drawing the first three and losing the last three.

Here are the Orlando City-Toronto FC soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Orlando City-Toronto FC Odds

Orlando City: -185

Toronto FC: +430

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: -138

Under 2.5 Goals: +114

How to Watch Orlando City vs. Toronto FC

TV: TSN1, TSN4

Stream: MLS Pass on Apple TV, Bet365

Time: 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT

Why Orlando City Can Beat Toronto FC

Orlando City is in the same position last year, notching the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Lions have the 10th-best record in the league, posting a +5 goal differential with 28 goals scored. The Lions are the champions of the previous year's Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

The Lions did well in their previous match, notching a 3-1 win over Chicago Fire at the Explora Stadium. Orlando managed to keep things close with Chicago, as both teams had 50% possession in each half. However, the Lions pounded the Fire with 19 total shots, 13 corner kicks, and two big chances. Facundo Torres got a brace while Ramiro Enrique converted nine minutes after Xherdan Shaqiri's penalty kick. The win ended their three-game winless run, which included a defeat to New England Revolution and draws with Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders.

With the win, Orlando City SC should feel confident, as they are still on a three-game unbeaten run. The purple shirts should be high on confidence despite a stable record at home. In 11 matches played on familiar territory, they have a 4-4-3 record, earning 16 points, as well as scoring 14 goals while surrendering 12.

The Lions have had a competitive battle with Toronto in previous matchups. They will surely take advantage of the previous match-ups, where they earned four wins and two draws in the last six face-offs. They secured the league double last season, earning clean sheets in both matches and scoring five goals on aggregate. The last match was a 4-0 result in favor of the Lions, wherein Facundo Torres, Ercan Kara, and Tesho Akindele were in the scoresheet, along with Lukas MacNaughton's own goal. Despite that, Orlando City SC still has a 7-3-9 record against Toronto.

Coach Oscar Pareja will have to deal with some injury concerns. Abdi Salim, Gaston Gonzalez, and Mikey Halliday are most likely out with leg injuries. Adam Grinwis is still being monitored for concussion protocol. Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire should step up in this match and add to their 13 combined goals. Martin Ojeda has four assists to lead the team. Ivan Angulo and Ercan Kara have 11 goal involvements for Orlando.

Why Toronto FC Can Beat Orlando City

Toronto has been in disastrous form this season. The majority of the Reds' results resulted in draws this season, as they only picked three wins and suffered eight losses in 21 games played. They are ahead of Inter Miami CF in the standings by just three points. They are still faring better than LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids, who have 16 and 14 points apiece and sit at the bedrock of the West.

After a four-game unbeaten run, Toronto is on a three-game losing run. In their previous three matches, Toronto FC gave up six goals and produced just one in games against Cincinnati, New England, and Real Salt Lake. In their last match against RSL, TFC could only get 47% ball possession, 12 total shots, and two corners. Both teams looked like they will share the spoils, but Anderson Julio produced a goal two minutes into the four-minute added time.

Toronto will be challenged as they play another road game. In their last 10 Major League Soccer away matches, the Reds failed to win even once. Instead, they have drawn four times and lost six, scoring seven goals while also conceding 17 times. Toronto FC is winless in their last 14 matches away from home, including the last three results last season and the pre-season game versus LA Galaxy, in the MLS, and have won only two of their last 33 such games in the competition since 2021.

Coach Bob Bradley’s boys will need to avoid a bad turn, especially against a top squad like Orlando. If coach Bradley wants to keep his job, he’ll certainly have to prove the Orlando versus Toronto predictions wrong.

Toronto FC can pack a punch on their day, but they will have to see especially with several injury concerns. Michael Bradley, Adama Diomande, Cristian Gutierrez, Matt Hedges, Sigurd Rosted, and Victor Vazquez are out with lower body injuries. Kobe Franklin dealt with some upper body pain. Sean Johnson, Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio, and Tomas Romero are on duty for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Regardless, Lorenzo Insigne. Federico Bernardeschi and Deandre Kerr will need to work harder. They are the joint leaders for the club with three goals, followed by Mark-Anthony Kaye and Richie Laryea with two each. Laryea and Jonathan Osorio lead the club with three assists.

Final Orlando City-Toronto FC Prediction & Pick

The Lions remain dominant at home. The Reds will continue struggling on the road and get their fourth-straight loss. A high-scoreline is expected in this decisive win for Orlando.

Final Orlando City-Toronto FC Prediction & Pick: Orlando City SC (-185), Over 2.5 goals (-138)