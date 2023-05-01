Oscar De La Hoya has massive expectations for the eventual Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia rematch.

Both fighters recently competed last month in a super fight that was said to have done more than 1.2 million buys on pay-per-view.

It was all the more impressive when one considers the fact that it was not only the most successful boxing pay-per-view event since the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin rematch in 2018, but also cost a massive $84.99 to purchase.

However, there was a large audience willing to pay that price to watch two of the most exciting, young fighters compete against each other in their prime.

And while Garcia’s promoter De La Hoya doesn’t expect a rematch anytime soon, he believes once it eventually happens, it could surpass 4 million pay-per-view buys.

“A rematch won’t take place anytime soon,” De La Hoya said recently (via Boxing Scene). “I believe that both fighters will each take their own path, but eventually meet down the road. That’s the beauty of boxing, you know?

“I mean, Gervonta Davis could easily go up to 140. I believe he’s fought at 140 already, so it would be nice maybe to see him up there at 140 down the line. Let him enjoy his victory. Let him get a few more wins, fight more world champions. And believe me, when they do it again, if they decide to do it again, that fight can do 4 million homes easy.”

It’s certainly a bold prediction to say the least.

For context, only two pay-per-view events in combat sports history have surpassed the 4 million buy mark. Both of those events included Floyd Mayweather when he fought Manny Pacquiao in 2015 (4.6 million) and when he fought Conor McGregor in 2017 (4.3 million).

But if Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia continue to increase their popularity, become solid pay-per-view draws on their own — like a Canelo Alvarez — and have a belt or two on the line in the future, it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility.