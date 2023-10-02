Now that the NFL and critics have declared Disney's Toy Story Funday Football alternative broadcast of the Jaguars-Falcons game a rousing success, let's look ahead to future NFL games this season that might pair nicely with other films from the Pixar library, shall we?

After Zach Wilson's breakout performance last night against the Chiefs as he was let loose to throw the ball more, maybe next week's matchup between the Jets and and Broncos should take place at the bottom of the Pixar ocean made famous by Finding Nemo and Finding Dory. Whenever the Jets get too conservative and opt for boring run plays, Dory the fish could swim up and whisper in Zach Wilson's ear “Just keep throwing, just keep throwing!”

When the Rams play the Cowboys in Week 8, featuring two of the best defensive players in the league in Aaron Donald and Micah Parsons, let's see everyone's favorite nuisance of a boy scout from Pixar's Up, Russell, harass Carl Fredricksen while Donald and Parsons do the same to Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford.

Or when the Browns play the Ravens again in Week 10, since both teams are known for their substantial use of analytics, let's get Wall-E from the eponymous Pixar classic coming out to calculate the best play to use in a third and long situation, before getting distracted by cheerleader Eve.

Actually, you could also have Wall-E brought out against his will by Bill Belichick in any Patriots game at Gillette Stadium to film the opposing team's playbook, or to send audio interference signals to mess with the coaches' headsets. Then again, that probably wouldn't fly with Disney brass since it's not exactly kid friendly — although Booger McFarland did pull off an Aaron Rodgers ayahuasca joke during Sunday's telecast, so who knows?

When the Dolphins meet up with the Chiefs in Week 9 for an inevitably high scoring affair, Cars' Lightning McQueen could zoom down the sideline and try to keep up with Tyreek Hill, while Mater makes things awkward by asking Hill what it's like to play against his former team.

Finally, in Week 6, when some poor souls will be forced to watch the epic clunker of the Raiders versus the Patriots, why not pair it with a rare Pixar clunker like The Good Dinosaur?

The possibilities are endless. And as long as Pixar digitizes in one of those dog collars from Up on Bill Belichick in his post-game press conference so it can translate everything he's mumbling, there should be many more rousing Funday Football telecasts to come!