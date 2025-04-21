With the New York Giants preparing for the NFL Draft where the team has the third overall pick, a ton of people have connected Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter to that spot. While fans do their mock drafts for the Giants, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky speaks about why the team drafting Carter might not be the best pick for the current people in the franchise.

There's no denying Carter's talent, and Orlovsky doesn't as well, but he doesn't believe that drafting the Nittany Lions star will save the jobs of head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

“He's a tremendous player. I mean, if you look defensive pressure of college football last year, who had the most against Ohio State, Abdul Carter, most against Oregon, Abdul Carter, most against Notre Dame, Abdul Carter,” Orlovsky said on NFL Live. “The reality is this, Joe Schoen, the general manager of the Giants, who's been there since 2022, 60% of his picks have been on defensive players.”

“That's the most out of any general manager in all of football,” Orlovsky continued. “So we're just going to continue to add to that. And while some of those picks have and some of those picks haven't panned out, and he's a tremendous player, this situation for Brian Daboll, the head coach that we just heard from, and Joe Schoen, it's as bad a situation as there is in the NFL, head coach, GM combination.”

“I just haven’t seen a ton of examples in the league where jobs get saved from a defensive end.” @danorlovsky7 on the Giants potentially passing on drafting a QB at No. 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/9tn0qIORtt — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Giants' Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen facing the reality of ‘saving their jobs'

With Orlovsky's point, some point to the Giants drafting Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but there will be people who believe that's a reach, as the signal-caller's stock has been up and down. This is even a point that Orlovsky mentions, as after the University of Miami's Cam Ward, the drop off for the position is steep, with Sanders being considered usually the second-best prospect.

“It's because football people do what's best for the team,” Orlovsky continued. “That's just how they're brought up in nature, and I would assume that they want to do that. But then there's a reality of job. There's the reality that they have to find a way to save their job. And I just haven't seen a ton of examples in the league where jobs get saved from a defensive end. It's just not how it often goes in the NFL. And so while I agree that's probably the best player, quarterback is appealing, you just wish they were better ones early on in this draft.”

There's no doutb Daboll and Schoen will be looked under a microscope as New York will pick third overall on Thursday when the NFL Draft begins.