Alabama A&M head coach Dawn Thornton has emerged as a star in HBCU athletics. She led the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to immense heights during her tenure with the program, including a huge upset over Arkansas in the 2023-2024 season. She then was hired to lead Alabama A&M's Lady Bulldogs, making an immediate splash by recruiting Shelomi Sanders from Colorado and then leading Alabama A&M to a 21-10 record.

Now, it appears that she's drawing interest from the program that she and her Lady Lions upset a season ago. Women's basketball-based digital platform Sleeper Athletes Ladies Basketball indicated that Thornton could be in the running to be Arkansas's next coach.

“#AAMU #Bulldogs Head Coach Dawn Thornton’s (@DivaCoachAAMU) name has surfaced as a possible replacement for Mike Neighbors at #Arkansas. Thornton took her #UAPB #GoldenLions into Fayetteville and beat the #Razorbacks 74-70 in 2023” The platform posted to their X page.

If true, Thornton becoming the Razorback's coach would be a great move. Thornton has immense experience in women's basketball that could lend to her turning the team into a contender in the SEC. She spent five seasons as the women’s basketball coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, three seasons at Prairie View, and one season at Division II Shorter University before arriving at Alabama A&M this past season.

The Lady Bulldogs finished third in the SWAC regular season standings in the 2024-25 campaign and earned the No. 3 seed in this year’s SWAC tournament. However, Alcorn State defeated AAMU 56-53 in the quarterfinals. Although the team lost in the SWAC tournament, they're set to compete in the WNIT tournament, starting with their opening-round matchup against Chattanooga on Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas Women's Basketball is in desperate need of a coach who can reset the course of their program. This season, they ended with a disappointing 10-22 record, a stark contrast to their impressive 24-13 record and WNIT run in the 2022-2023 season. The SEC continues to dominate, boasting powerhouse programs and standout coaches like Dawn Staley at South Carolina, Kim Mulkey at LSU, and Tennessee's Kellie Harper, who guided the Lady Volunteers to an impressive 22-9 record in her first season leading the program.

With her recruiting prowess and adept coaching skills, Dawn Thornton would be a major asset to the Lady Razorbacks. But, her season isn't over. She looks to lead the Lady Bulldogs to success in the WNIT, which will certainly raise her stock in HBCU basketball and as a potential Power Five coaching candidate even more.