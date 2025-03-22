LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers opted to sit most of their rotation on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks. While the Lakers ultimately lost, 118-89, they kept the game competitive for stretches, with Bronny James having a career-night. Following the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick reflected on how well the young James has handled himself amid an endless stream of public opinion.

“Since day one, I’ve just been impressed with the person that he is,” JJ Redick said. “And to deal with, frankly bulls**t because of who his dad is, and just keep a level head about it and be a class act, says a lot about him.”

In the Lakers’ loss to the Bucks, Bronny James came off the bench to drop a career-high 17 points in 30 minutes of play. He also contributed three rebounds, five assists and one blocked shot while shooting 7-of-10 from the field.

One play in particular that had the crowd on their feet came late in the second quarter. Bronny found himself matched up against on the wing against Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. He managed to shake Antetokounmpo with a few dribbles to get into the paint, but lost his handle and ended up turning the ball over.

After the game, James joked about the play and his thought process as it was unfolding.

“He’s a much bigger guy than me so I gotta find a way to get around him somehow,” James said. “I may have gotten fouled, that’s up for argument, but it is what it is.”

For most the 2024-25 season, James has gotten live game reps in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. He’s appeared in nine games for South Bay in the G League’s regular season portion of the schedule. He’s averaged 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 43.1 percent shooting from the field, 36.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.