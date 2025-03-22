As the world of college football enters year two of the 12-team College Football Playoff, LSU football is looking to make their first trip to the tournament. The 2020 CFP National Champions haven't tasted playoff glory since then. That is something that head coach Brian Kelly and his program are looking to change. That pursuit should get a little easier with the addition of 2026 four-star cornerback Dylan Purter. The Alabama native reportedly spurned Kentucky and North Carolina to join the Tigers, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett on X, formerly Twitter.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Dylan Purter has Committed to LSU, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’0 175 CB from Tuskegee, AL chose the Tigers over North Carolina & Kentucky “Geaux Tigers!! Let’s work!”https://t.co/r4XCNJHsie pic.twitter.com/pRAKAwEOeg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“BREAKING: Four-Star CB Dylan Purter has Committed to LSU, he tells me for on3recruits,” posted Fawcett on the social media platform. “The 6'0 175 CB from Tuskegee, AL chose the Tigers over North Carolina & Kentucky. “Geaux Tigers!! Let's work!'”

Purter is just the latest addition to what is currently the top group of commits in the Class of 2026. If these rankings hold, then the latest batch of recruits should be able to help LSU football in 2026 and beyond. Success on the recruiting trail should help Kelly and LSU football in all aspects. Will it help them pursue a CFP berth and national title in 2025?

Can LSU football make a run to the College Football Playoff?

Odds are that Purter or any of the 2026 recruits will likely not play too much of a role this year. As nice of an addition the four-star corner is, Kelly and his staff are equally as focused on making 2025 as successful as possible. LSU football has long had the reputation of being one of the best schools at developing defensive backs. Secondary coach Corey Raymond has developed numerous NFL talents, such as Tyrann Mathieu and Jamal Adams. It's easy to see why Purter committed to LSU over other programs, including Bill Belichick's North Carolina.

For as strong a pull that Belichick can have, it was Kelly and LSU football who won out. Recruiting has never been an issue in Baton Rouge, as the team has routinely been near the top of the SEC since Nick Saban roamed the sidelines in the 2000s. The question is this: can these recruiting wins lead to wins on the field in both 2025 and beyond? If so, then perhaps another College Football Playoff appearance is in the cards once again in Death Valley.