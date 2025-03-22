Once again, the Baltimore Orioles are seeking to make a return to the postseason in 2025. The loss of staff ace Corbin Burnes in free agency this winter still stings, and the club has tried to pivot by bringing in multiple veterans. Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano were added on one-year deals, and the team just brought back Kyle Gibson as well. However, before bringing the right-hander back to Camden Yards, the team was reportedly interested in former All-Star Lance Lynn, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Baltimore Orioles sign veteran RHP Kyle Gibson to a one-year major league contract,” posted Nightengale on the social media platform. “They also were in talks with veteran Lance Lynn.”

Sugano, Morton and Gibson are all veteran options that should stabilize the rotation. After losing budding young starter Grayson Rodriguez to elbow inflammation, not to mention Burnes, the innings needed to be replaced. Even after picking up this trio of starters, would it also make sense to bring in Lynn? Or should general manager Mike Elias run with younger in-house options, such as Brandon Young?

Can Kyle Gibson have impact in second stint with Orioles?

With Rodriguez now out, the Orioles are down five starting pitchers. So, the move to bring back Gibson was a smart one at this juncture. Elias knows he has a lineup capable of postseason glory. Especially if the young players continue to grow and improve. Catcher Adley Rutschman is already one of the best at his position, as is shortstop Gunnar Henderson. Third baseman Jordan Westburg and right fielder Colton Cowser had strong rookie seasons, while second baseman Jackson Holliday is starting to come into his own as well.

It's up to Gibson and his fellow veterans to keep the Orioles in the fight. Young arm Cade Povich might need to return to Triple-A with Gibson's addition, or Baltimore could run a six-man rotation to protect their veteran arms. Whatever happens, the goal remains the same: make it back to October, one way or another.