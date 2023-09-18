CBS play-by-play commentator Ian Eagle is currently basking in some well-deserved props for a clever Taylor Swift reference he dropped during Travis Kelce‘s first touchdown of the season. Swift is rumored to be “quietly hanging out” with Kelce of late, so Eagle couldn't resist mentioning that Kelce found a “blank space” in the end zone during his first score of the season.

The only problem here is that fans are going to be clamoring for a follow-up the next time Travis Kelce makes a key play. And since Eagle has a lot on his plate to think about during the game, hopefully this cheat sheet of potential encores will be utilized.

For instance, if a Chicago Bears linebacker forces Kelce to fumble the ball next weekend, perhaps Eagle could chime in with “Oh! Look what you made [him] do!”

Or if a defensive end easily cuts around Kelce on the line to sack Mahomes when Kelce is supposed to be blocking, it's probably a good time to mention “I knew you were trouble.”

It would really be a disservice if Eagle didn't mention that Kelce and Ja'Marr Chase have “bad blood” when the Chiefs take on the Bengals.

“You belong with me” would be a nice shout-out when Mahomes and Kelce connect for their inevitable 100th touchdown together.

If the occasionally hot-headed Kelce gets hit with an excessive celebration penalty, that would certainly call for “You need to calm down.”

When the Dolphins take on the Chiefs in Germany Week Nine, if Kelce and Tyreek Hill exchange pleasantries before the game, it might be a good opportunity for Eagle to remind viewers they “are never ever getting back together.”

Most importantly, the next time Travis Kelce takes a hard hit to the knee, he better hope Eagle tells him to “shake it off” because the Chiefs really can't afford to see what that offense looks like another week without him.