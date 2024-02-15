OOTP Baseball 25 adds multiple new gameplay features, like a Player Development Lab, and Tournament Sandbox in Perfect Team.

Out Of The Park Baseball 25 celebrates 25 years of Baseball Strategy gaming with a new release date, gameplay, story. Overall, OOTP Baseball 25 adds multiple new gameplay features, like a Player Development Lab, and Tournament Sandbox in Perfect Team. Additionally, the latest entry in the OOTP series includes a partnership with the Baseball Hall Of Fame.

Out Of The Park Baseball 25 Release Date – March 15th, 2024

Pre-order Out of the Park Baseball 25 NOW! A message from Markus: https://t.co/tadaZarjvR OOTP 25 info: https://t.co/fQF2hVR7Ck pic.twitter.com/MdfNSQBGad — Out of the Park Baseball (@ootpbaseball) February 15, 2024

Out Of The Park Baseball 25 releases on Friday, March 15th, 2024 for PC & Mac via Steam & Epic Store. OOTP Baseball 25 is developed and published by Out Of The Park Developments, who have been working on the series since 1999. The latest entry in the OOTP series celebrates 25 years of Baseball Strategy Games.

Furthermore, players who pre-order the game for $34.99 on their website receive a 30% discount. Additionally, pre-ordering by launch week also earns players a bonus Gold, Diamond, and 25th Anniversary Pack in Perfect Team Mode. Pre-ordering the game also grants players a three-day early access period, beginning March 12th.

Out of The Park Baseball 25 Gameplay

Out Of The Park Baseball 25's gameplay feels like a Baseball manager game with real MLB team and player licenses. If you like the strategic aspect of Baseball, then OOTP scratches that itch and more. Players have complete control over their rosters and in-game management, but you can't actually control the players. Therefore, it's up to you to build and manage the team of your dreams.

The series has seen many improvements over the years.

However, OOTP Baseball 25 goes above and beyond with three new major gameplay features to improve the experience.

Player Development Lab Mold the future of your best players with a new Player Development lab. Generally, it allows you to grant players individual programs to work on as you develop them. Perhaps you want your hitter to improve as a base runner? OOTP Baseball 25 lets you do that with the new development lab.

Perfect Team Tournament Sandbox Lets you design your own rosters for Perfect Team Tournaments all on your own. This massive sandbox lets you control a wide variety of aspects in terms of roster for every type of tournament. This long-requested feature improves the customization on a grand scale.

Updated Rosters & Rules Like each previous installment, OOTP Baseball 25 allows players to play with the most updated MLB rosters and teams. Want to help the Colorado Rockies achieve greatness? The choice is up to you.



The developer plans to unveil more gameplay features and improvements leading up to the release date. So stay tuned for all the newest improvements in Out Of The Park Baseball 25!

Out of The Park Baseball 25 Story

Like other sports titles, OOTP Baseball 25 doesn't come with a narrative story with cutscenes or endings. However, the story is what you make it to be as you build the team you want. Manage and build your own team and tell your own story as you win your way to the top. Overall, OOTP 25 follows a simple, yet effective experience that lets players pick up and play with no prior knowledge on older games required

Overall, that includes everything we know about Out Of The Park Baseball 25's release date, gameplay, and story. We look forward to the final release, and we hope to see you in the dugouts this March!

