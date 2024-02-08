Support came out in quick fashion to help the family of the crew member who passed away in an accident on set of the MCU's Wonder Man series.

The upcoming Wonder Man series saw tragedy strike when a crew member lost his life in a set accident while preparing for filming to resume on the upcoming MCU series for Disney Plus. In the wake of this loss, though, fans and workers alike have come together to raise an impressive amount of money to support the crew member's family 24-hours after the accident that took his life.

Shortly after the Wonder Man set accident that took the life of Juan “Spike” Wu Osorio on Tuesday, February 6, a GoFundMe page was set up to raise money to help Osorio's widow, identified as boom operator Joanne W., pay off the growing number of bills. Support came out quickly for Joanne in the wake of the accident as the page raised over $128,000 of its $150,000 goal within 24 hours of the page being set up.

Multiple donations came from Osorio's peers within the industry, many of whom cited their membership to the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, with many saying “we take care of our own.”

The accident took place on the set of Wonder Man at Radford Studios in Studio City on Tuesday while Osorio, a rigger, was working on a catwalk. Osorio reportedly fell from the catwalk and was declared dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” Marvel Studios said in a statement following the accident.

The Wonder Man series was set to begin production in March, which had been delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike that dominated Hollywood for much of 2023. It is not clear if this accident will delay production for the upcoming MCU series further.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to lead the series as Simon Williams, who is described as an actor and stuntman who is imbued with powers that transform him into the titular hero. Wonder Man is also the second MCU series Marvel Studios confirmed will be released under the Marvel Spotlight banner.