Overdose, Kojima’s next game, has seemingly leaked

Overdose – the next game from Hideo Kojima – has seemingly leaked over the weekend with a two minute gameplay video.

For better or for worse, this leaked gameplay footage however isn’t presented in the best way possible. Instead, it’s shoddily captured through a phone camera, recording a laptop screen, with the laptop playing a video, with the video depicting a TV screen depicting the game – except the TV screen has a strong glare, and at times would show the reflection of a topless man holding a phone camera – seemingly the original device used to record the footage.

The footage still showed some substantial content, however, as it did showcase the apparent protagonist of the game, a girl that is modeled after actress Margaret Qualley (The Nice Guys, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood). Qualley was also a voice actress and model for the character Lockne in Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima’s most recent work. Qualley’s yet-unnamed character appears to be the protagonist of Overdose, although, in the footage we’ve seen, she wasn’t so successful, as the footage ends with a game over screen.

The exact nature of Overdose still remains shrouded with mystery, and we know that that’s exactly how Kojima wants his games to be like before release. Kojima and Kojima Productions have been releasing cryptic messages and images on their social media platforms. But from what we can tell so far in the gameplay leak, we know that Overdose will be a third-person horror game. Not too far from either Death Stranding or PT, to be honest.

Sadly, that’s pretty much all we know about Overdose right now. We don’t know yet anything about the setting, the conflict, the premise, or the game’s release date. But, again, based solely on the leak, Overdose appears to be nearly ready for launch, as the snippet of the game we’ve seen has been very polished so far. Hopefully, an official announcement comes out soon ahead of these leaks.