Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

OVERPASS 2 just received a received a new trailer. The buggy/quad racing game serves as the sequel to the first OVERPASS game, which released back in March of 2021. Over two years later, the sequel intends to have a better physics system, as well as new vehicles, new tracks, and different types of terrain. You can cheeck out the trailer below:

OVERPASS 2 Release Date & Details

OVERPASS 2 will be available on October 19th for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

Game developer Neopica has announced that the game, created with Unreal Engine 5, will feature licensed ATVs and UTVs. The game will have 37 vehicles amongst three different categories. Five different environments will be available with 31 circuits and many race modes. They also promise a much deeper career mode which involves the player hurdling different obstacles to win the competition.

Peter Vermeulen, Managing Director at Neopica, also released the following statement:

““Overpass 2 is a unique game, and we are delighted to be bringing a new game out for fans of racing and off-roading. We are working hard to recreate the terrain physics, vehicle behaviour and the authentic sensations of this very technical sport.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alan Falc, Nacon CEO (the publishers of the game), also had this to say:

“OVERPASS introduced this demanding sport to fans of off-roading and motorsports in general. The game was very challenging to play, and we really wanted to go even further with the concept. This is what we have done with OVERPASS 2, which includes more content and improved physics thanks to the Unreal 5 engine.”

OVERPASS 1 on Sale

The first OVERPASS game is now on sale on the Epic Game Store. Both the standard and deluxe editions have been reduced to just $11.99 (USD), so it’s a good time to pick it up if you’re interesting in getting into the series.

Along with the base game, The deluxe edition includes:

The Expert Vehicles Pack, which contains the Polaris RZR XP 1000 Trails & Rocks, the Arctic Cat Alterra MudPro 700 LTD and the Zordix Rock Crawler

The Smart Start Pack

The pack Drive With Style

For more information on OVERPASS 2, stay tuned on ClutchPoints Gaming for more.