The Thompson Twins have long been household names among NBA Draft circles, with brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson looking like the next pair of brothers to make waves in The Association.

Nonetheless, while there’s been praise, there’s also been criticism. Detractors have pointed to their competition and questioned their work ethic. The twin brothers are ready to prove the peanut gallery wrong though.

Per Jacob Polacheck of Zags Blog, Amen says that “when the time comes” for him to face his fellow draft classmates, “he’s going to be ready.”

“I’ve been waiting to do that for a long time,” Amen added.

Ausar, taking a more philosophical route, says that “you just have to run your race.”

“Everybody is going to have an opinion. They’re not living it. Half the time, they’re not even looking deep enough into it.”

Projected to be top-10 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Thompson Twins are viewed as prospects who essentially excel in every area except shooting. Even their basketball IQ is praised by their peers. With that in mind, it makes sense that the Thompson Twins are excited about their playing future.

Just consider how many players in the league have excelled without being high-level shooters. Players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant and Jimmy Butler, to name a few.

The Thompson Twins won’t be able to completely quiet the criticism until they reach the league.

Even after that, there will be a chorus of voices nitpicking their ability. Nonetheless, Amen and Ausar have the right mindset and skillset to silence the crowd as many times as possible.

Or so they believe.