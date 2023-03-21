A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Overtime Elite star Bryson Warren and company recently got a visit from no other than NBA legend Carmelo Anthony. The former New York Knicks star showed Warren a glimpse of his patented moves, which the latter also tried to execute on his own.

“Is it true Carmelo could get open in a phone booth?” wondered Bryson Warren. I guess after watching Anthony work a little bit during the visit, Warren now knows even more why the 12-time NBA All-Star is regarded as one of the best scorers ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Overtime Elite (@ote)

Bryson Warren tried to copy Anthony’s jab steps but he probably still needs a little bit more time to spend on refining those moves. Anthony used that jab step so effectively during his time in the NBA, allowing him to get extra real estate while being tightly guarded. If Warren could incorporate that jab step smoothly into his offensive arsenal, he’ll definitely be a much deadlier threat for opposing defenses.

Warren, who became the first-ever from Arkansas to be awarded the Player of the Year honors during his time at Little Rock Central, is fresh off another terrific season Overtime Elite season. In the 2022-23 campaign, Waren averaged 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game as a member of YNG Dreamerz, which made it all the way to the OTE championship.

Still just 18 years 0ld, Warren has plenty of time to develop his skills not only on offense but on defense as well.