While the 2023 NFL campaign is still a little over a week away from officially getting underway, fantasy football season is in full swing. Drafts have been taking place for weeks now, and if you haven't drafted your teams yet, chances are you will be doing so over the next few days, so having your strategy set is going to be extremely important.

The running back position is arguably the most critical position in fantasy football, and once again, fantasy owners have a wide variety of opinions on what to do at the position. Some folks believe that drafting running backs early and often is the key to success, while others avoid the position entirely until midway through the draft. And in some cases, both of these strategies have yielded successful results.

While there are some home run running backs picks this year, there are also a lot of players at the position who are being valued way too high right now for a number of reasons. Using these players' average draft position (ADP), let's pick out five running backs who are being overrated by many fantasy owners right now, and see why that's the case.

5. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots (ADP: 31.3)

Rhamondre Stevenson is clearly the New England Patriots top running back after a breakout 2022 campaign (210 CAR, 1040 YDS, 5 TD, 69 REC, 421 YDS, 1 TD) saw him finish as the seventh-best running back using conventional PPR scoring. Stevenson is obviously going to get the bulk of the Patriots' snaps out of the backfield, but it is worth noting that Ezekiel Elliott was recently signed to work in tandem with Stevenson.

As a late third-round/early fourth-round pick, Stevenson is being drafted as a top-tier starting running back for fantasy football owners. And while there's no question Stevenson will get the ball a lot, Elliott certainly will cut into his production, especially in the red zone, as the former Dallas Cowboys star is coming off a 12 touchdown campaign. Stevenson is a solid RB2, but his ADP hasn't taken the hit that it should have when New England signed Elliott.

4. Jamaal Williams, New Orleans Saints (ADP: 104.3)

Jamaal Williams emerged from out of nowhere to be the Detroit Lions lead running back last season (262 CAR, 1066 YDS, 17 TD, 12 REC, 73 YDS), but ended up accepting a secondary role with the New Orleans Saints behind Alvin Kamara in free agency this offseason. Williams will be starting the first three games of the season while Kamara is suspended, and that's resulting in his ADP being fairly high.

Williams isn't being selected until somewhere between rounds 10-12, but there's a decent chunk of fantasy owners who are completely forgetting about Kamara when selecting Williams. Chances are he will be very productive to open the season, but there's no question he will take a back seat to Kamara once he returns. Williams could still have value, but after Week 3, he may not even be worth a spot on your bench, which makes his ADP here way too high.

3. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks (ADP: 44)

Kenneth Walker III snatched the Seattle Seahawks starting running back role out of thin air last year, and ended up having a great rookie campaign (228 CAR, 1050 YDS, 9 TD, 27 REC, 165 YDS). Despite that, he doesn't exactly have a firm grip on his starting job, and after Seattle drafted Zach Charbonnet, there are concerns he could eventually lose his starting gig to the Seahawks new rookie.

Chances are Walker will handle the bulk of the carries early on in the season, but his lack of production as a receiver is worrying, as those snaps will likely go to Charbonnet. There's a lot of concerns associated with Walker, which is why drafting him as an RB2 feels like an unwise decision, and many fantasy football owners aren't considering the risk associated with drafting him.

2. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (ADP: 22)

Jonathan Taylor came crashing back down to earth after his historic 2021 campaign, but much of that was due to injuries and the overall anemic state of the Indianapolis Colts offense. When Taylor played, his stats show that he was still one of the more productive running backs in the entire league (192 CAR, 861 YDS, 4 TD, 28 REC, 143 YDS).

Taylor is great, but his status with the Colts as he searches for a trade is in flux, and he's dealing with ankle and back injuries, so even if he gets traded, it may be awhile until he takes the field. And if Taylor doesn't get traded, there's the question of whether he will play, and even if he does play, how good Indy's offense will actually be? There's way too many question marks around Taylor for him to be getting selected as an RB1 right now.

1. Breece Hall, New York Jets (ADP: 42.8)

Breece Hall's draft position is very strange. Yes, he is coming off an extremely encouraging rookie campaign (80 CAR, 468 YDS, 4 TD, 19 REC, 218 YDS, 1 TD), but he's also coming off a torn ACL that disrupted his momentum. Oh, and the New York Jets brought in Dalvin Cook, who is fresh off four straight Pro Bowls, to come in and compete for carries with Hall.

Hall may not be ready for Week 1 of the season, and even if he is, chances are he will be eased into the action. You can't simply ignore Cook, who just ran for 1173 yards last season, and if he gets off to a hot start while Hall is either out or on a snap count, that's not going to bode well for his fantasy status. Hall is being drafted as an RB2, but there's a decent chance that he is nothing more than a streaming FLEX option for the entire year if things don't go his way.