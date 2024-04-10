Activision Blizzard is offering their games again in China after over a year of their titles being unavailable. This new agreement between Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase brings back titles like Overwatch 2 to the Chinese player base.
Blizzard Entertainment Collaborates With NetEase… again
A release posted confirms the good news for Chinese players of Blizzard titles. Blizzard Entertainment has renewed its agreement with NetEase to bring its games, like Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV, back to China.
Our legendary worlds are for all to share & that includes our passionate Chinese community.
We are pleased to announce a new agreement with NetEase to bring Blizzard games back to mainland China. Thank you for your patience & support.
“Beloved video game titles from Blizzard Entertainment that captivated millions of players in China will return to the market sequentially,” the release stated. “Beginning this summer, under a renewed publishing deal Blizzard Entertainment, Microsoft Gaming, and NetEase.”
This renewal will encompass the following Blizzard games:
- World of Warcraft
- Hearthstone
- Warcraft franchise games
- Overwatch 2
- Diablo games
- StarCraft games
This is a continuation of almost two decades of collaboration between the two companies. No release plans have been divulged yet, but Blizzard and NetEase advise gamers to keep an eye out.
Back when the two decided to put a pause on their deal, it became a massive cause for concern for the Overwatch 2 player base in China, especially as they had a thriving professional scene in the country.
“We’re immensely grateful for the passion our Chinese community has shown throughout the nearly 20 years we’ve been bringing our games to China through NetEase and other partners,” said Mike Ybarra, president, Blizzard Entertainment. “Their enthusiasm and creativity inspire us, and we are looking for alternatives to bring our games back to players in the future.”
The releases affected by the pause that began in January 2023 were Diablo 4, Overwatch 2 Season 2, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and Hearthstone: March of the Lich King.
Microsoft Gaming also Gets a Slice of the NetEase Cake
NetEase titles can be expected to appear on Xbox consoles and other platforms with this new agreement between Microsoft Gaming and NetEase.
“We at Blizzard are thrilled to reestablish our partnership with NetEase and to work together, with deep appreciation for the collaboration between our teams, to deliver legendary gaming experiences to players in China,” said Johanna Faries, President of Blizzard Entertainment. “We are immensely grateful for the passion the Chinese community has shown for Blizzard games throughout the years, and we are focused on bringing our universes back to players with excellence and dedication.”
“Celebrating our collaborations, we are thrilled to embark on the next chapter, built on trust and mutual respect, to serve our users in this unique community that we’ve built together.” said William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director, NetEase. “Our commitment to providing more exhilarating and creative entertainment experience remains unwavering, and we are excited to see positive synergies fostered to encourage and empower collaborations to bring the joy of gaming to a broad community.”
“Blizzard and NetEase have done incredible work to renew our commitment to players – Blizzard’s universes have been part of players’ lives in the region for many years. Returning Blizzard’s legendary games to players in China while exploring ways to bring more new titles to Xbox demonstrates our commitment to bringing more games to more players around the world,” said Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming.
