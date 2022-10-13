Overwatch 2 crossplay disables aim assist for console players

Crossplay in Overwatch 2 has allowed players to play with their friends even if they are on different consoles. It would seem, however, that when they do, console players take a hit. Keep reading to learn more about how Overwatch 2 disables aim assist on consoles when playing on crossplay.

In a Reddit post by user KellySweetHeart, they said that when console players and PC players play together, the aim assist for console players gets disabled. Overwatch 2 has aim assist for its console players, and it does help a lot in the game. PC players, on the other hand, do not have aim assist. As such, to supposedly make things fair for the PC players, the aim assist of console players gets disabled. However, it just has the opposite effect. According to them, this makes console players “suffer a significant dip in their aim consistency” because of this removal. This makes the game unenjoyable for console players, who end up fighting players playing with a mouse and keyboard.

As someone who has played games like Call of Duty on both PC and console, I understand the difference in how aiming works on both platforms. It’s therefore understandable why this is such a downside. Console players adapt and learn to play with aim assist for most of their time in the game. Taking it away from consol players from you just makes it harder to play. KellySweetHeart notes that “not many PC players would care/notice anyway”. Disabling aim assist in crossplay lobbies only serves to put console players at a disadvantage. Apparently, this has been an issue since crossplay first came to Overwatch last year, and has since then made its way to Overwatch 2.

This is just one of the problems that have been plaguing Overwatch 2 since its launch, and not the first one involving aim assist. Just this week, Overwatch had to remove Bastion and Torbjorn from the hero pool because of game-breaking bugs on their kits. Last week, players on PC reported a “floaty” aim, which turns out to be a bug from controller aim assist. At launch, Overwatch 2 suffered DDoS attacks that lead to players not being able to log in to the game, as well as long queue times. They have since then promised to give compensation for the rough launch. However, I personally believe that if these kinds of problems keep popping up, no amount of compensation is enough.

