Overwatch server shuts down six years after launch

It’s an end of an era as Activision Blizzard closes down the Overwatch servers. Overwatch servers have shut down today, October 3, 2022, to close the game and make way for the arrival of its sequel and successor, Overwatch 2, which releases tomorrow, October 4.

The last system message OW1 sent to the players before shutting down the Competitive servers pic.twitter.com/o8nmCbfMTU — MrGangreen (rebrand undergoing) (@MrGangreen_TLP) October 3, 2022

The Overwatch shutdown came morning (or midday, depending on where you are in the world) on Monday, October 3. A system-generated message signified the shut down. The message reads:

“Even the best journeys end, but a new one is right around the corner. Thank you, heroes! See you October 4th!”

Overwatch 2 is coming out just the very next day (October 5 elsewhere in the Eastern world, but October 4 at 12:00 PM PT and 3:00 PM PT). So, Overwatch fans don’t have long to wait after the Overwatch shutdown before playing the game again, especially since Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play.

We have had our share of misgivings on Overwatch 2, which we outlined here in this article. Still, we look forward to the game’s launch and some of our team members will be playing the game as soon as it comes out. Meanwhile, here is everything you need to know about the game’s first season, including the rewards of its Battle Pass, the contents, and what you can get by purchasing the Premium Battle Pass.

First launched in 2016, Overwatch was once the most popular team-based shooter game in the world, and one of the most successful esports scenes in North America, which later led to its franchise league called the Overwatch League or OWL. Its popularity waned over the years, but the game continued to be played by many gamers around the world, with Activision Blizzard never slowing down in supporting the game with new content and releases, as Overwatch expanded its hero pool from 21 in its launch in 2016 to 32 in 2022. Its sequel, Overwatch 2, will launch with 35 heroes as three new heroes will launch alongside the game.