Jeff Turbett is a freelance commerce writer covering sports, fitness and wellness, and style and grooming. He's based in Miami, FL., and his work has been featured in The Manual, FightCamp, and Men's Health.

This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final is set with the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Florida Panthers in a best-of-seven series. The Panthers secured their spot with a surprising sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Golden Knights had a strong performance against the Dallas Stars, winning the series in six games. This Stanley Cup Final promises an exciting showdown for both teams and hockey fans, as the Panthers aim for a Cinderella story and the Golden Knights seek to secure the title in their sixth year in the NHL.

Regardless if you ride with the Panthers or are backing the Knights, making sure you have official NHL Stanley Cup Final merch is the way to do it. So, get your hands on exclusive merchandise and proudly show your support for the Vegas Golden Knights or Florida Panthers. From jerseys to accessories, gear up in team colors and join the excitement as you cheer on your favorite team in the NHL Stanley Cup Final. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be part of this thrilling championship series by grabbing your NHL Stanley Cup Final merch today.

Panthers: Matthew Tkachuk Panthers ’23 Stanley Cup Final home jersey – Red

The Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers Fanatics Branded 2023 Stanley Cup Final Home Breakaway Player Jersey in red is a must-have for passionate Florida Panthers fans, offering a high-quality and authentic jersey to proudly support your team during their Stanley Cup Final run. With Tkachuk’s name and number on the back, it’s a great way to show your dedication to the Panthers and commemorate their journey to the ultimate hockey stage.

Florida Panthers Women’s ’23 Stanley Cup Final home jersey – Red

The Florida Panthers Fanatics Branded Women’s 2023 Stanley Cup Final Home Breakaway Jersey in red is a stylish and high-quality choice for female fans looking to show their support for the Panthers during their journey to the Stanley Cup Final.

Florida Panthers 2023 Stanley Cup Final roster t-shirt – White

The Florida Panthers Fanatics Branded 2023 Stanley Cup Final Roster T-Shirt in white is a clean and classic way to commemorate the Panthers’ journey to the Stanley Cup Final. With the roster printed on the shirt, it’s a great way to display your pride for the team and celebrate their historic achievement.

Matthew Tkachuk Panthers ’23 Stanley Cup Final authentic t-shirt – Navy

This t-shirt in navy is a top-notch choice for fans wanting to showcase their support for both the Panthers and Tkachuk during their Stanley Cup Final appearance. With its authentic design and detailed player name and number, this navy t-shirt is a stylish and genuine way to demonstrate your dedication to the team.

Florida Panthers ’23 Eastern Champions locker room t-shirt – Heather charcoal

Celebrate the Florida Panthers’ victory as the 2023 Eastern Conference Champions with the Fanatics Branded Locker Room T-Shirt in heather charcoal, showcasing an authentic design that lets you relish in the team’s success.

Florida Panthers Women’s 2023 Eastern Champions v-neck t-shirt – Red

The Florida Panthers Fanatics Branded Women’s 2023 Eastern Conference Champions Goal Tender V-Neck T-Shirt in red is a stylish and feminine way for female fans to celebrate the team’s achievement in becoming the Eastern Conference Champions, featuring a flattering v-neck design and showcasing their success with pride.

Florida Panthers primary team hoodie – Red

Stay warm and display your support for the Florida Panthers with the Fanatics Branded Primary Team Logo Pullover Hoodie in red, featuring the team’s iconic logo and offering a comfortable and stylish way to show your dedication to the Panthers.

Florida Panthers ’23 Eastern Champs locker room hoodie – Heather charcoal

Celebrate the Florida Panthers’ victory as the 2023 Eastern Conference Champions with the Fanatics Branded Locker Room Pullover Hoodie in heather charcoal, designed with an authentic locker room style to showcase your pride and support for the team’s incredible achievement.

Florida Panthers Levelwear Women’s half-zip pullover – Red

Stay stylish and energized with the Florida Panthers Levelwear Women’s Energy Icon Mantra Half-Zip Pullover Top in red. This top features a sleek design with the team’s logo, providing both comfort and team spirit for female fans to show their support for the Panthers.

Florida Panthers American Needle trucker snapback hat – Cream/Red

Complete your Florida Panthers fan look with the Florida Panthers American Needle Sinclair Striped Trucker Snapback Hat in cream/red. This stylish hat features a striped design and the team’s logo, providing a fashionable and adjustable option to proudly support the Panthers.

Panthers ’23 Eastern Champions locker room adjustable hat – Gray/White

Celebrate the Florida Panthers’ accomplishment as the 2023 Eastern Conference Champions with the Florida Panthers Fanatics Branded Locker Room Trucker Adjustable Hat in gray/white. Featuring an authentic locker room design, this hat allows you to proudly display your support for the team while enjoying a comfortable and adjustable fit.

Knights: Mark Stone Knights ’23 Stanley Cup Final jersey – Black

Gear up and support Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights with the Mark Stone Stanley Cup Jersey in black. This jersey is a perfect way to show your admiration for the team and its star player during their journey to the Stanley Cup Final. With its high-quality design and attention to detail, this jersey is a must-have for any Golden Knights fan.

Jack Eichel Knights Women’s 2023 Stanley Cup Final jersey – Black

Show your support for Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights with the stylish Jack Eichel Vegas Golden Knights Fanatics Branded Women’s 2023 Stanley Cup Final Alternate Breakaway Player Jersey in black, perfect for any fan looking to cheer on the team during the Stanley Cup Final.

Knights ’23 Western Champs locker room t-shirt – Heather charcoal

Celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights’ Western Conference championship with the Vegas Golden Knights Fanatics Branded 2023 Western Conference Champions Locker Room T-Shirt in heather charcoal, a perfect addition to your fan collection to commemorate their achievement.

Vegas Golden Knights ’23 Stanley Cup Final roster t-shirt – White

Support the Vegas Golden Knights in their quest for the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights Fanatics Branded 2023 Stanley Cup Final Roster T-Shirt in white, showcasing the roster of this talented team as they compete for hockey’s ultimate prize.

Knights Women’s ’23 Western locker room v-neck t-shirt – Heather charcoal

Celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights’ Western Conference championship with the Vegas Golden Knights Fanatics Branded Women’s 2023 Western Conference Champions Locker Room V-Neck T-Shirt in heather charcoal, designed with a flattering V-neck and featuring the team’s official logo and championship graphics.

Knights Women’s 2023 Stanley Cup final roster v-neck t-shirt – White

Show your support for the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final with the Vegas Golden Knights Fanatics Branded Women’s 2023 Stanley Cup Final Roster V-Neck T-Shirt in white. This stylish V-neck tee features the team’s official logo and the roster of players who have led them to the final.

Knights ’23 Western Champs locker room long-sleeve shirt – Heather charcoal

Celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights’ Western Conference Championship with the Vegas Golden Knights Fanatics Branded 2023 Western Conference Champions Locker Room Long Sleeve T-Shirt in heather charcoal. This comfortable long-sleeve tee features the team’s logo and is the perfect way to show your support for the Knights’ success.

Knights ’23 Western Champions locker room hoodie – Heather charcoal

Stay warm and stylish while cheering on the Vegas Golden Knights with the Vegas Golden Knights Fanatics Branded 2023 Western Conference Champions Locker Room Pullover Hoodie in heather charcoal. This hoodie features the team’s logo and celebrates their Western Conference Championship, making it a perfect addition to any Knights fan’s wardrobe.

Knights ’23 Western Champs locker room adjustable hat – Gray/White

Complete your Vegas Golden Knights fan look with the Vegas Golden Knights Fanatics Branded 2023 Western Conference Champions Locker Room Trucker Adjustable Hat in gray and white. This stylish hat features the team’s logo and celebrates their Western Conference Championship, making it a great accessory for any Knights supporter.

Knights ’23 Stanley Cup Final locker room hat – Black

Cheer on the Vegas Golden Knights in style with the Vegas Golden Knights Fanatics Branded 2023 Stanley Cup Final Locker Room Adjustable Hat in black. This hat showcases the team’s logo and commemorates their journey to the Stanley Cup Final, making it a must-have accessory for passionate Knights fans.

Knights WinCraft ’23 Champs locker room 22″ x 42″ double-sided towel

Celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights’ Western Conference Championship with the Vegas Golden Knights WinCraft 2023 Western Conference Champions Locker Room Double-Sided Towel. Measuring 22″ x 42″, this towel features vibrant graphics on both sides, making it perfect for displaying your team pride at home or during games.

Black & Gold or Navy & Red?

Get ready to support your favorite team in the NHL Stanley Cup Final by grabbing Vegas Golden Knights or Florida Panthers merchandise. Whether you’re donning the colors of the Golden Knights or Panthers, show your enthusiasm and cheer them on as they battle for the prestigious Stanley Cup. Be a part of the excitement and create unforgettable moments as you rally behind your team on their quest for hockey glory in the Stanley Cup Final.