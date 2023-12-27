The Prince of Darkness is thankfully alive and well.

Apparently, the singer found himself in an in-memoriam on YouTube that featured dead celebrities, The Hollywood Reporter mentions. And he was pretty taken aback.

Ozzy Osbourne addresses death rumors

He was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2020 and had a recent surgery. With the last operation, he said he was done. However, that doesn't mean he's dead.

Since then, there's been a lot of hoaxes online about his death. So, when he came across his own, he had to discuss it. His reaction was revealed on the most recent episode of The Osbourne Podcast.

When watching a YouTube video that revealed he was no longer with us, he said, “I put it on, and I died!”

“The thing on YouTube, which goes, ‘Celebrities Who Have Died Today,' and there's a picture of me,” the singer added. “I'm not dead. I'm not really dead…just a little flesh wound.”

His son, Jack Osbourne, commented, “What's been really good about the podcast, I've noticed that whenever any of the shit newspapers or whatever write, ‘Oh, Ozzy's brink of death' or whatever, and they get him papped like walking into a doctor's appointment, if you read the comments, everyone's like, ‘This is bullshit. You should listen to him on the podcast. He's fucking fine. These people are fucking liars. Stop writing fake news.'”

The rocker said in response, “I'm not dead. I'm not going any-fucking-where, and I'm going to go do some more gigs before I'm finished anyway.”

As for touring, it's not looking like it's happening soon. He recently canceled some European and UK tour dates.

However, touring or not, Ozzy Osbourne is alive and well. Catch him on his podcast to hear for yourself.