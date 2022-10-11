P.J. Tucker as small-ball center must be part of Doc Rivers’ Sixers rotations

The Philadelphia 76ers used their latest preseason game to try something new out. With Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell both inactive in the Sixers’ third preseason game, Doc Rivers decided to go with a small-ball starting lineup featuring P.J. Tucker at center and De’Anthony Melton as the fifth starter with him, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

The Sixers faced the Cleveland Cavaliers at their place after defeating them at Wells Fargo Center this past Wednesday. Their defense looked strong against the Cavs’ offense. With Darius Garland and Donovan Mithell leading the way and Jarrett Allen as an interior force, Philly got a very good team to test out their small-ball unit.

Against a trio of All-Stars, the Sixers’ small-ball lineup gave them a lead early in the first quarter that they would never relinquish. As both coaches started making substitutions midway through the first quarter, Philly led by as much as 13 points. Say what you will about it being in a preseason game but the extended look the Sixers got with Tucker at the five was promising. Rivers should go back to the lineup during the regular season, too.

Allen had a tough time finishing close shots because the Sixers’ swarmed to the ball when he got it near the bucket. Each player moved well through the Cavs offense to prevent easy looks and contested shots. They didn’t register a takeaway but it hardly mattered. Tucker’s tremendous versatility has already been on display this preseason and will be even more during the regular season.

The Sixers will have to work on giving Tucker help when he guards screeners in the pick-and-roll, though, as he won’t be contesting many shots at the rim from taller centers. In the clip below, the Cavs make it hard to help him because of the offensive motion. Philly will have to figure out how Tucker can disrupt the play and/or how the players behind him (Harris in this case) can take away the lob or challenge the shot.

Love this action from the Cavs. Wade screens for Garland and it turns into pick the picker action. But notice the timing, you have Garland turning the corner as Mitchell rises from the block to the wing and Allen rolls. Corner is empty so no late help. pic.twitter.com/c937E4ezSE — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) October 10, 2022

In addition to a new lineup that Rivers should utilize throughout the season, the Sixers got a great look at how many impactful defenders they can throw out on any given night. De’Anthony Melton, Paul Reed, Matisse Thybulle and Danuel House Jr. all looked strong on that end, disrupting the Cavs’ offense with steals and pestering ball-handlers well, even Garland.

NBA leaders in deflections per 36 minutes last season: 1a)Matisse Thybulle (5.3)

1b)Paul Reed (5.3)

3)Gary Payton II (5.2)

4)Jose Alvarado (4.7)

5)De'Anthony Melton (4.5) This Sixers defense is going to be fun — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) October 10, 2022

The Sixers having Reed off the bench is a huge blessing. His energetic defense and versatility give them an option for a switch-happy lineup with Tucker on the bench. Tucker separates himself with his veteran savvy and 3-point shooting, which Rivers leaned into to start the game.

Going with Tucker at the five also gives the Sixers an advantage on offense, as putting put a lineup with five shooters presents matchup problems. Luring shot blockers (like Allen) out to the perimeter allows for more room to shoot near the hoop. This forces off-ball defenders to help out in the paint. In one trip down the court, a Harden post-up generated clean looks at 3-pointers Tucker and Maxey. The young guard received the pass and made what felt like his 20th 3-pointer of the preseason in 20 attempts.

I like the lineups the Sixers are putting around Harden. Gets in the post vs. Garland, defense looking at him, kick to Maxey for 3. pic.twitter.com/gHsvsgVbEW — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) October 10, 2022

The Sixers won the game, which didn’t see any starters too deep into the second half, by a score of 113-97. Tucker may not get that many opportunities to play center as he plays alongside Embiid and the Reed-Harrell duo backing him up. However, Rivers should use that lineup to give the opponents different looks and give players more time to play with one another.