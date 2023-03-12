Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Arizona Wildcats take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our Pac-12 Tournament odds series for our Arizona UCLA prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Arizona UCLA.

The Arizona Wildcats and UCLA Bruins have been the two best teams in the Pac-12 all season long. Arizona seemed to be the best team in November and December, but it became clear in February that UCLA was a more complete group. Arizona did beat NCAA Tournament teams from Indiana and Tennessee and other places in the nonconference portion of its schedule. The Wildcats looked great before Christmas. However, as the Pac-12 season unfolded, it became obvious that the Wildcats had limitations in the backcourt which did not apply to UCLA. Arizona really misses what Bennedict Mathurin brought to the table last season, a quick guard who could get to the basket, finish through contact, get lots of rebounds, and generally find ways to affect a game other than shooting 3-pointers. Mathurin was a tough two-way player, and while this year’s backcourt certainly plays hard, it just doesn’t have the same physical prowess or killer instinct Mathurin possessed. That’s a real deficit for the U of A, which has faced opponents who are willing to give the guards 3-point shots in exchange for clamping down on Wildcat big man Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo, the two best players on the team. Arizona knows, in this game against UCLA and in the NCAA Tournament, that its guards will have to be tougher and will need to play elite defense.

This week at the Pac-12 Tournament, UCLA has lost two core players to injuries: One is starter and defensive standout Jaylen Clark, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He is out for the rest of the season with an injury suffered against Arizona one week ago in the regular-season finale. Then, freshman big man Adem Bona got hurt against Oregon in the Pac-12 semifinals on Friday. He will likely miss this game, though no official word has come down yet. UCLA coach Mick Cronin has to turn to Dylan Andrews, Will McClendon, and other role players as a result of the hits to his roster. We will see if Arizona can take advantage.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Arizona-UCLA Pac-12 Tournament odds.

Pac-12 Tournament Odds: Arizona-UCLA Odds

Arizona Wildcats: +1.5 (-120)

UCLA Bruins: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How To Watch Arizona vs. UCLA

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. PT

Why Arizona Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats know how much this game matters. They’re in a position where they want to make a statement before the NCAA Tournament. They also know that if they win the Pac-12 Tournament against the No. 1 seed and regular-season champion in the Pac-12, they will likely get a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament. If they lose, they could fall to a No. 3 seed. UCLA is without Jaylen Clark and probably Adem Bona. Those are huge losses. Arizona’s big men can feast with Bona either unavailable or (if he plays) ineffective.

Why UCLA Could Cover the Spread

Even with Jaylen Clark and Adem Bona out, UCLA brings the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Jaime Jaquez, to this game, as well as the Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Mick Cronin. The Bruins will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament if they win this game, so they have plenty of incentive to go hard against the Wildcats. Moreover, after the Adem Bona injury against Oregon, UCLA actually played its best basketball and increased its lead over the Ducks, eventually pulling away. This is such a tough team, and it will not back down one inch in spite of being shorthanded.

Final Arizona-UCLA Prediction & Pick

UCLA’s defense is so good, and the Bruins are so tough, but they can’t beat Arizona without two of their best and most important players. Take Arizona.

Final Arizona-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Arizona +1.5