The Oregon State Beavers take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Check out our Pac-12 Tournament odds series for our Oregon State Arizona State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oregon State Arizona State.

The college basketball season has taken all sorts of twists and turns. The Arizona State Sun Devils have endured a lot of abrupt changes in their outlook over the past few weeks. They lost at home to Oregon and Colorado to fall toward the NIT. Then they hit a 55-foot heave at the buzzer to stun Arizona on the road and move to the middle of the NCAA Tournament bubble. They needed one win this past week in Los Angeles, against UCLA and USC, to feel good about their NCAA Tournament chances. Just split two games. Get one. Arizona State went 0 for 2. Now ASU is on the precipice of being knocked out of NCAA Tournament contention. However, if the Sun Devils can grab at least two wins this week at the Pac-12 Tournament, they will have a chance on Selection Sunday. They will be in the discussion. If they can win three games this week and make the final of the Pac-12 Tournament, they will be in the NCAA Tournament.

Up and down, down and up, sideways and diagonal, you get the point: Arizona State’s season has bounced in all sorts of directions. The Sun Devils have a final chance to get it right in Las Vegas.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Oregon State-Arizona State Pac-12 Tournament odds.

Pac-12 Tournament Odds: Oregon State-Arizona State Odds

Oregon State Beavers: +9.5 (-102)

Arizona State Sun Devils: -9.5 (-120)

Over: 130.5 (-110)

Under: 130.5 (-110)

How To Watch Oregon State vs. Arizona State

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: Pac-12 Now

Time: 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT

*Watch Oregon State-Arizona State LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Oregon State Could Cover the Spread

Arizona State is an unreliable team. The Sun Devils’ big win over the past few weeks, at Arizona, required a long prayer beyond halfcourt. It’s not as though Arizona State had control of that game. The Sun Devils needed a highly improbable occurrence to win that game. If that 55-foot shot had not splashed through the net, ASU would be a clear-cut NIT team this week, needing to win the Pac-12 Tournament to have any chance of making the NCAA Tournament. Arizona State teams under head coach Bobby Hurley are very inconsistent on offense. They go through crippling scoring droughts. Oregon State had a solid working margin against Arizona State for a good portion of a game in Corvallis earlier this season, before Arizona State rallied late to win. If Oregon State can play that kind of a game once again, it will cover the spread. OSU lost that game by only five points, and as you can see here, the spread is almost 10 points.

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

The Sun Devils know they absolutely must win this game to have any chance of making the NCAA Tournament. They have to win here and then grab a win on Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. Because of the urgency of the occasion, Arizona State should come roaring out of the gates with a lot of energy, wanting to make sure it buries a bad team at the start of the game and doesn’t allow it to breathe for 40 whole minutes. Arizona State plays good defense and can shut down a very weak Oregon State offense.

Final Oregon State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Arizona State is a far better team, playing in a must-win situation. Don’t overcomplicate this one. Take the Sun Devils.

Final Oregon State-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State -9.5