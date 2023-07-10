The Indiana Pacers take on the Orlando Magic in NBA Summer League action Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pacers-Magic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pacers have played a game already, and they beat the Washington Wizards 91-83. Benedict Mathurin was the leading scorer in the game with 27 points. However, that should no come as a surprise as he averaged 16.7 points per game and showed some real promise as a rookie last season in the NBA. Isaiah Jackson had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Indiana in their win against Washington. The player to watch is Jarace Walker. He was the seventh overall pick in the NBA draft this past season for Indiana. In his first professional game, Walker finished with eight points on 3-13 shooting, but he did grab 13 rebounds and record five assists. Indiana's other first round pick, Ben Sheppard, finished with just one point on 0-4 shooting to go along with three rebounds and one assist.

The Magic lost to the Detroit Pistons in their first summer league game 89-78. Orlando had two first round picks in the draft. They used those picks on Anthony Black and Jett Howard. Black finished the game with 17 points on 7-10 shooting. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished five assists. Howard was not as good from the floor, finishing with eight points on 3-13 shooting. He also only had three rebounds and four assists. Kevon Harris was the leading scorer in the game with 21 points.

Here are the Vegas Summer League NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Summer League Odds: Pacers-Magic Odds:

Indiana Pacers: -3.5 (-115)

Orlando Magic: +3.5 (-105)

Over: 181.5 (-110)

Under: 181.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pacers vs. Magic

TV: NBA TV

Stream: NBA TV

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Indiana won their first game, and that was after being outscored by 19 in the third quarter. The Pacers have a very good player on their team in Mathurin. The reason for him being in the summer league could range from just getting him time on the floor to the coaches wanting to see him make some adjustments to improve the overall quality of the game. Whatever the reason may be, Mathurin is going to be the best player on the court in this game. He was very solid as a rookie last season and finished fourth in the Rookie of the Year voting. If he can get hot again in this game, the Pacers should easily win.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic have their two first round picks on the court and their second round pick from 2022 in Caleb Houstan. Houstan was expected to go in the first round, though. Nonetheless, Black, Howard and Houstan are three solid players that have a lot of potential on the court. Howard was a non-factor in the first game of the summer league, but I would not expect that to continue. He should be able to put up double-digit points at least, especially with how many shots he is putting up. Houstan is a solid perimeter shooter and he can get hot at any moment. If he heats up from deep, he is capable of making seven or eight threes in a game. Finally, Black is going to be a a force in the NBA. He will probably be in the running for Rookie of the Year, as well. He was 7-10 from the field in game one. That is hard to repeat, but even if he shoots 50% from the field, that is still really good. Those three players should be able to lead the Magic to a win.

Final Pacers-Magic Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a closer game than one might think. On one hand, the Magic have some solid players that still need development on their roster. The Pacers have the same, but they also have one of the better players in summer league with Benedict Mathurin. I expect the Mathurin to be the difference maker once again. The Pacers should win this game and cover the spread.

Final Pacers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Pacers -3.5 (-115), Under 181.5 (-110)