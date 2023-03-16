Indiana Pacers star center Myles Turner has missed the last two games due to a back injury. Unsurprisingly, without their starting center and one of their best players, the Pacers have done little but tread water in the Eastern Conference standings, as they own a 1-1 record since he’s been out. So when the Pacers visit the Fiserv Forum on Thursday night to play Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and the Milwaukee Bucks, every Pacers fan will surely be dying to know: Is Myles Turner playing tonight vs. the Bucks?

Myles Turner injury status vs. Bucks

The Pacers have Turner listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown with lower back soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton (right ankle sprain) is also questionable to play for Indiana.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Turner, 26, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Pacers franchise. He’s averaging 18.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals, and 2.4 blocks per game across 57 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Texas standout is shooting the ball very accurately from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Turner’s current 54.6% field-goal percentage is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Don’t expect the Pacers to beat the Bucks on the road on Thursday, regardless of if Turner is in the lineup. After all, the Pacers have struggled to win games on the road all season, as they own a 12-22 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Myles Turner playing tonight vs. the Bucks, the answer is maybe.