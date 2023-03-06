Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton put on an offensive clinic in Sunday’s contest against the Chicago Bulls. He scored 29 points — on 11-for-17 shooting from the field — and dished out 11 assists in a game the Pacers went on to win by a final score of 125-122. So when Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday night to play the Pacers, every Pacers fan will surely be dying to know: Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Sixers?

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Sixers

The Pacers have Haliburton listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to a calf injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Pacers, Aaron Nesmith (left hip soreness) is also questionable to play for Indiana.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Haliburton, 23, is in his third year in the NBA and second as a member of the Pacers franchise. He’s averaging 20.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 52 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Iowa State star has been one of the best playmakers in the league during the 2022-23 campaign — his current 10.2 assists average is the second-highest in the NBA among qualified players, behind only James Harden.

Don’t count on the Pacers beating the Sixers at home on Monday, with or without Haliburton in the lineup. After all, the Sixers are 7-3 over their last ten games and just snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ 16-game winning streak on Saturday. But with regard to the question, Is Tyrese Haliburton playing vs. the Sixers tonight, the answer is maybe.