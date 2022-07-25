Pacers news: Larry Bird’s role with Indiana gets unfortunate update

Larry Bird is one of the most accomplished individuals to ever be involved in the NBA. From being one of the greatest players to ever play during his time with the Celtics to becoming an important part of the Pacers front office following his career, Bird has seemingly done it all. However, there was speculation that his days would be coming to an end as he was absent from all of the pre-draft workouts that the Pacers hosted. He also was one of the ten living players not to go to the NBA top 75 celebration that occurred last February. This speculation was confirmed as the Pacers’ president of basketball operations, Kevin Pritchard, cleared the air earlier on Monday. As he put it:

“Yeah, he’s not active. But look, Larry is a good friend of mine and he’s a good friend of Rick’s (Carlisle). At any time we need help, we know where to look. He’s always available.”

The three-time MVP has more than earned some time away from the game of basketball. Bird is now 65 years and stepped down from the role of president of basketball operations in 2017. He has worked for the Pacers franchise for over two decades. His role has been the advisor to the president of basketball operations up until this point, but it appears his time with the franchise is done.

There are few people who are able to rake up the number of accomplishments that Larry Bird has achieved. Hopefully, he is stepping away to enjoy retirement and spend time with his family. Bird has made an incredibly positive impact on both the Celtics and Pacers as well as the NBA as a whole. He leaves a massive legacy and shoes that likely will never be fully filled.